Now that Samsung is done launching its customary two flagships for 2019, the attention has shifted to what the South Korean electronics giant has in the bag for next year. Going by the company's release schedule, the next Galaxy S-series flagship – tentatively called the Galaxy S11 – is due in the first quarter of 2019. But as per a new report, the Galaxy S11 might be unveiled in the third week of February. It is expected to be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco next year.

The Galaxy S11 is still very much under the wraps and we are yet to come across any major leaks surrounding Samsung's next S-series flagship. But as per a SamMobile report, the third week of February 2020 is when the Galaxy S11 will go official. More specifically, the report pegs February 18, 2020 as the date when Samsung will lift the covers from the Galaxy S11.

Samsung Galaxy S11 is tipped to employ the company's own 108-megapixel ISOCELL HMX sensor. It is also said to utilise a periscope-style camera module that would allow 5x optical zoom and will also rely on OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) to capture detailed long-range shots without any blurring or distortion. And since Samsung's 5x optical zoom camera module is claimed to be quite thin, it can be fitted in the Galaxy S11's body without sacrificing its svelte form factor.

The Galaxy S11, which is currently tipped to be in development under the ‘Picasso' codename, will reportedly debut with One UI 2.1 out of the box and will bring a host of new features such as Focus Mode to let users specify which apps they find distracting so that they can be silenced when the feature is enabled. However, rumours are also circulating that Samsung is working on a new brand strategy that might lead to the merger of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series, and will eventually replace the upcoming Galaxy S11 with a new phone called ‘Galaxy One' that will pack the S –Pen like the Galaxy Note series flagships.