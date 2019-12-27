Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold 2 Now Rumoured to Launch on February 11

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is likely to include the standard Galaxy S11 as well as the Galaxy S11+ and Galaxy S11e.

By | Updated: 27 December 2019 13:47 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S11 series would debut ahead of MWC 2020

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 series launch may take place in San Francisco
  • Previously, Samsung was rumoured to host the launch on February 18
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 would come with some major design changes

Samsung Galaxy S11 (or Galaxy S20, whatever it ends up being called) series is rumoured to launch on February 11 -- instead of February 18 that was reported earlier. The South Korean company is claimed to be planning to host the launch event that it usually calls “Unpacked” in San Francisco, California to unveil the next-generation Galaxy S-series phones. Alongside the Galaxy S11 phones, Samsung is said to unveil the Galaxy Fold successor aka Galaxy Fold 2 at the launch event. The new Galaxy Fold would include some major design changes to reduce fragility despite offering a foldable design.

Just like the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung would launch the Galaxy S11 models before the official opening of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. Israeli website Girafa reports that the launch date is set as February 11. This is unlike the February 18 that was reported by the tipster who uses pseudonym Ice Universe on social media.

By choosing a date ahead of MWC 2020, Samsung would get enough time to promote the Galaxy S11 models before its competitors start bringing their flagships of 2020. The company, however, is yet to officially announce the launch schedule.

The Galaxy S11 series is so far rumoured to have the standard Galaxy S11 as well as the Galaxy S11+ and Galaxy S11e. Some early renders showed that all three phones would have a similar design language -- sporting punch-hole display panels and a rectangular-shaped camera module.

In addition to the Galaxy S11 models, the Israli source claims that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Fold 2 on February 11. Some recent reports included that the new foldable phone in the Galaxy family would include an ultra-thin glass layer over the existing plastic covering to reduce the crease effect on the flexible display. The company initially was also rumoured to opt for a clamshell design similar to the Motorola Razr (2019) over the vertical-folding experience that we saw on the original Galaxy Fold.

It is also speculated that Samsung would bring its Galaxy Buds successor as the Galaxy Buds Plus at the Unpacked event. The new earbuds are claimed to include a larger battery pack over what was provided on the original Galaxy Buds and have active noise cancellation support.

Since Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the rumoured details, it is safe to take the fresh revelations with a pinch of salt. Moreover, fresh rumours related to the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Fold 2 are likely to emerge in the near future.

