Samsung is currently rolling out a software update for the Galaxy S10 series which brings Galaxy Note 10+ camera features and DeX for PC support to these smartphones. This series consists of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10+ that were launched in India earlier this year. The devices were well received in the market and are highly sought after. These smartphones are getting new camera features from the recently launched Galaxy Note 10+ via an OTA software update.

As a part of the new software update, the Galaxy S10 series is getting new camera features such as Live Focus video, Night mode for the front camera, AR Doodle and Super Steady video recording in Hyperlapse mode. The software update also brings a new focus effect Glitz from the Galaxy Note 10 series to the Galaxy S10s. The newly added live focus video feature is available for the front and rear cameras.

SamMobile has reported that the software update is currently rolling out to the update to Exynos-powered Galaxy S10 devices as an OTA along with the latest security patch. The firmware versions G970FXXU3ASIG, G973FXXU3ASIG and G975FXXU3ASIG are now rolling out for the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10+ respectively.

The latest software update also adds Dex for PC support on the Galaxy S10 series smartphones. This lets you access your smartphone apps from the computer without needing a separate monitor setup. Link to Windows feature which we tried out when we reviewed the Galaxy Note 10+ also makes its way to the Galaxy S10 series. Dynamic Lock screen, a feature that changes the lock screen wallpaper every time the smartphone is unlocked is also a part of this update.

It looks like a staged roll-out at the moment and is currently rolling out in Germany and Switzerland. We can expect it to reach other regions as well as Snapdragon-powered devices soon.