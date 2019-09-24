Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Gets Galaxy Note 10 Camera Features, DeX Support: Report

Update is currently rolling out to Exynos-powered devices.

By | Updated: 24 September 2019 18:13 IST
Samsung is rolling out the update to the Galaxy S10 series

Highlights
  • Galaxy S10 series get new camera features from the Galaxy Note 10
  • DeX for PC Support is also added in this software update
  • The update is currently rolling out in Germany and Switzerland

Samsung is currently rolling out a software update for the Galaxy S10 series which brings Galaxy Note 10+ camera features and DeX for PC support to these smartphones. This series consists of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10+ that were launched in India earlier this year. The devices were well received in the market and are highly sought after. These smartphones are getting new camera features from the recently launched Galaxy Note 10+ via an OTA software update.

As a part of the new software update, the Galaxy S10 series is getting new camera features such as Live Focus video, Night mode for the front camera, AR Doodle and Super Steady video recording in Hyperlapse mode. The software update also brings a new focus effect Glitz from the Galaxy Note 10 series to the Galaxy S10s. The newly added live focus video feature is available for the front and rear cameras.

SamMobile has reported that the software update is currently rolling out to the update to Exynos-powered Galaxy S10 devices as an OTA along with the latest security patch. The firmware versions G970FXXU3ASIG, G973FXXU3ASIG and G975FXXU3ASIG are now rolling out for the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10+ respectively.

The latest software update also adds Dex for PC support on the Galaxy S10 series smartphones. This lets you access your smartphone apps from the computer without needing a separate monitor setup. Link to Windows feature which we tried out when we reviewed the Galaxy Note 10+ also makes its way to the Galaxy S10 series. Dynamic Lock screen, a feature that changes the lock screen wallpaper every time the smartphone is unlocked is also a part of this update.

It looks like a staged roll-out at the moment and is currently rolling out in Germany and Switzerland. We can expect it to reach other regions as well as Snapdragon-powered devices soon.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Gets Galaxy Note 10 Camera Features, DeX Support: Report
