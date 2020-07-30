Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series August 2020 security update is reportedly only available in Germany so far.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 30 July 2020 20:33 IST
Samsung's security update has so far rolled out only for the Galaxy S10 series.

Highlights
  • Security update reportedly available only in Germany right now
  • Expected to be rolled out in other countries within the next few days
  • It is available for Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 series has reportedly started receiving its August 2020 Android security patch, a couple of days ahead of the start of August. The South Korean electronics giant has become much faster with updates for its flagship smartphones in the recent past, and this is another example of its priority on the software front. As per a report, the update is so far available only in Germany for most of the Galaxy S10 models. The firmware version number of the build is G97xFXXU8CTG4.

SamMobile reports that Samsung has made the August 2020 security patch available in an update for the Galaxy S10 (SM-G973F), Galaxy S10+ (SM-G975F), and Galaxy S10e (SM-G970F). Although this new build is only available in Germany so far, similar builds can expected to be rolled out in other countries within the next few days. The report adds that as of now, users will not be able to downgrade to an older update after installing this new security update. Samsung usually pushes out security updates in batches like this.

For now, a changelog has not been provided, but the publication speculates based on the firmware version that the patch will come with more than just security changes. That being said, the change is not expected to be major, as the Samsung Galaxy S10 series was running the recently released One UI 2.1. You can check if your Samsung Galaxy S10 phone is eligible for the security update by opening Setting> Software update> Download and install.

Samsung has earlier announced that the Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on August 5, where the Galaxy Note 20 series is anticipated to be launched. Other Samsung devices expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event are the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Tab S7.

The South Korean released a teaser recently, where it gave a sneak peek of the devices up for release. The event will take place in Suwon, South Korea, at its Digital City campus on Wednesday, August 5. The virtual event will be livestreamed on Samsung.com and Samsung Global Newsroom.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and compact
  • Very good cameras
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under heavy load
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3400mAh
OS Android 9.0
Samsung Galaxy S10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 9.0
Samsung Galaxy S10e

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well-built
  • Powerful CPU
  • Very good cameras
  • Good value
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Runs warm intermittently
  • Power button is a bit out of reach
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10e review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3100mAh
OS Android 9.0
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxys10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report
