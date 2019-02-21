Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e India Pre-Orders Start February 22 via Flipkart

, 21 February 2019
Samsung S10, S10+, and S10e pre-orders have been announced by Flipkart

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 will likely to go on sale in India on March 8
  • Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e Flipkart pre-orders announced
  • The Galaxy S10 starts at $899.99 in the US

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e will be available for pre-orders on Flipkart beginning tomorrow, revealed the e-retailer today on its website. The e-commerce website is likely to be the only online store except Samsung Online Shop to carry the upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphones. Flipkart hasn't officially stated which or all of Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e will be listed for pre orders, but we expect to see all three phones. Samsung India has already listed the new phones on its website, but the pricing information remains a mystery for now.

According to a microsite on Flipkart.com, the e-retailer will start taking the pre-orders for the Galaxy S10 lineup. The microsite is pretty bare-bones right now and doesn't offer any other details, including the exact availability information. It is believed that Samsung India will start selling the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e around March 8, if not on the same day. The company has already revealed that select markets will be getting the phones on March 8.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e prices

Samsung launched the new Galaxy S10 series at an event in San Francisco, and for now, only US pricing is known. As we mentioned earlier, the India price of the Galaxy S10 is unclear as of now, however the US prices – Galaxy S10 starting $899.99 (roughly Rs. 63,900), Galaxy S10+ starting $999.99 (roughly Rs. 71,000), and Galaxy S10e starting $749.99 (roughly Rs. 53,300) – are decent indicators of what we can expect to see in India.

Although Samsung Online Shop doesn't mention anything about the pre-orders or pre-bookings right now, it is quite likely that the Samsung e-store will also begin taking the pre-bookings for the Galaxy S10 phones on February 22.

 

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e specifications

Officially introduced at an event in San Francisco on Wednesday, Samsung's new Galaxy S10 smartphones run on Android 9 Pie with the company's One UI on top. The Indian variants of the phones are likely to be powered by octa-core Exynos 9820 SoC, based on 8nm manufacturing process. The Galaxy S10 sports a 6.1-inch Quad-HD+ Curved AMOLED screen, whereas the Galaxy S10+ comes with a 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ Curved AMOLED display and the Galaxy S10e packs a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ Flat AMOLED screen. Samsung has included 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM on the Galaxy S10, up to 12GB on Galaxy S10+, and up to 8GB on the Galaxy S10e. In terms of the on-board storage, you will get 128GB or 512GB on the Galaxy S10, up to 1TB on the Galaxy S10+, and up to 256GB on the Galaxy S10e. All three phones have microSD card slots (up to 512GB) for further storage expansion.

In terms of the cameras, there is a triple camera setup on both Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ with a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f2.4 auto-focus lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f1.5/ f2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle f2.2 fixed-focus lens. The Galaxy S10e is missing the 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, packs the other two. On the front, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e include a single 10-megapixel sensor with f1.9 auto-focus lens, whereas the Galaxy S10+ features a dual camera setup with 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with a f2.2 fixed-focus len and 10-megapixel sensor with f1.9 auto-focus lens.

Lastly, the Galaxy S10+ comes with a 4,100mAh battery, while the Galaxy S10 packs a 3,400mAh battery and Galaxy S10e includes a 3,100mAh battery.

With Galaxy Fold, has Samsung kicked off a revolution in smartphone tech? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus specifications, Samsung Galaxy S10e specifications, Samsung
