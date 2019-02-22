Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India has been revealed, and pre-bookings in India are now open via the company's site, as well as Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata CliQ, and select retail outlets. The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e will go on sale from March 8 in the country. Those who pre-order will have deliveries start from March 6. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e India pre-bookings last till March 5. Samsung had officially introduced the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e smartphones at an event on February 20 in San Francisco.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e price in India and pre-booking offers

The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India starts at Rs. 66,900 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, going up to Rs. 84,900 for the 8GB + 512GB variant. The 512GB variant will only be available in a Prism White colour variant, while the 128GB variant will be available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colour variants.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ price in India starts at Rs. 73,900 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, going up to Rs. 91,900 for the 8GB + 512GB variant, and Rs. 1,17,900 for the 12GB + 1TB variant. The 512GB and 1TB variants will be available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour variants, while the 128GB variant will be available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colour variants.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S10e price in India is set at Rs. 55,900 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant being launched in India. It will be available in Prism Black and Prism White colour variants.

Pre-bookings are now open via Samsung's site, Amazon India, Paytm Mall and Flipkart. At the time of writing, they were not yet open via Tata CliQ.

As for Samsung Galaxy S10 pre-order offers, those who pre-book will get the choice to buy the new Galaxy Watch at Rs. 9,999 alongside, or the new Galaxy Buds for Rs. 2,999. The Galaxy Watch retails for Rs. 29,990, while the Galaxy Buds are priced at Rs. 9,990. Other pre-booking offers include an upgrade bonus up to Rs. 15,000 and HDFC cashback up to Rs. 6,000. The company is also touting EMI offers, with tenures ranging from 3 months up to 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e, all three of them run Android 9.0 Pie with One UI on top. However, the Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch QHD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 550ppi pixel density, while the Galaxy S10+ has a 6.4-inch QHD+ Curved AMOLED display and the Galaxy S10e has a 5.8-inch full-HD+ Flat AMOLED display. All three models powered by the 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in some regions and the 8nm octa-core Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC in other regions including India.

Samsung has provided 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM on the Galaxy S10, whereas the Galaxy S10+ has up to 12GB of RAM and the Galaxy S10e has 6GB and 8GB RAM options. On the storage front, the Galaxy S10 comes with 128GB and 512GB storage options, while the Galaxy S10+ has 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants and the Galaxy S10e has 128GB and 512GB storage options. All models also come with microSD card support for storage expansion.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have an identical triple camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 auto-focus lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f/1.5/ f/2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 fixed-focus lens. The Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/1.5-f/2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 fixed-focus lens. There is a single 10-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/1.9 auto-focus lens on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e models. However, the Galaxy S10+ comes with a dual selfie camera setup that comprises an 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with an f/2.2 fixed-focus lens and 10-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 auto-focus lens.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy S10 range has 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass (magnetometer), gyroscope, heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10e, on the other side, doesn't include a heart rate sensor and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Instead, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Besides, the Galaxy S10 packs a 3,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy S10+ has a 4,100mAh battery and the Galaxy S10e comes with a 3,100mAh battery.

