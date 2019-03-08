Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers

08 March 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e are now available with starting price of Rs. 55,900

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India starts at Rs. 66,900
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ price goes up to Rs. 1,17,900
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 family is available through various retail channels

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e are now on sale in India. The new Galaxy S10 family is available for purchase in the country through a list of channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata CliQ, and Samsung Online Shop. The phones are also available through select retail outlets in the country. Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e as its new flagship models last month and kicked off their pre-bookings in the country shortly after their announcement. The Galaxy S10 range comes with a starting price of Rs. 55,900 and goes up to Rs. 1,17,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e price in India and launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India has been set at Rs. 66,900 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage option is priced at Rs. 84,900. The 128GB storage model is available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colour options. However, the 512GB variant comes in sole Prism White colour option.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ price in India starts at Rs. 73,900 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, going up to Rs. 91,900 for the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant and Rs. 1,17,900 for the 12GB RAM/ 1TB storage option. The 128GB Galaxy S10+ model is available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colour variants, while its 512GB and 1TB variants come in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options.

 

The Samsung Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs. 55,900 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. It comes in Prism Black and Prism White colour options.

As we mentioned earlier, the sales of the Samsung Galaxy S10 family is now live through Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Samsung Online Shop, and Tata CliQ. Also, select retail stores have started selling the new models in the country.

Launch offers for the Galaxy S10 family include up to Rs. 6,000 cashback via HDFC Bank, upgrade bonus up to Rs. 15,000, and EMI offers for tenures ranging from 3 months up to 24 months. The customers can also purchase the Galaxy Buds worth Rs. 9,990 in a combo deal alongside the Galaxy S10 handsets at Rs. 4,999.

In addition to India, the Samsung Galaxy S10 models are going on sale in almost 70 other countries, including the US, Canada, China, and all of Europe. The new phones will also reach about 130 markets by the end of the month.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e run on Android 9.0 Pie with One UI on top. The Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch QHD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 550ppi pixel density, whereas the Galaxy S10+ comes with a 6.4-inch QHD+ Curved AMOLED display, and the Galaxy S10e has a 5.8-inch full-HD+ Flat AMOLED display. All three models come with an 8nm octa-core Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC in India, though they feature a 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in some regions, including the US.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have an identical triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 auto-focus lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f/1.5/ f/2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 fixed-focus lens. However, the Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/1.5-f/2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 fixed-focus lens.

To capture selfies, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e have a single 10-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/1.9 auto-focus lens. The Galaxy S10+, however, sports a dual selfie camera setup that comprises an 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with an f/2.2 fixed-focus lens and 10-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 auto-focus lens.

 

The Galaxy S10 packs a 3,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy S10+ comes with a 4,100mAh battery and the Galaxy S10e has a 3,100mAh battery.

