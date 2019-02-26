Samsung Galaxy S10 family is set to be officially unveiled in India on March 6. The South Korean company on Tuesday sent media invites -- confirming the Galaxy S10 event in the country. The new range, which includes the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e, globally debuted last week and is already available for pre-orders in the Indian market. While the Galaxy S10 carries a starting price of Rs. 66,900, the Galaxy S10+ will be available with an initial price tag of Rs. 73,900 and the cheapest in the range, the Galaxy S10e will go on sale at Rs. 55,900.

Announcing the official schedule, Samsung on Tuesday sent media invites for an event where it is set to formally unveil the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e in India. The event will take place in New Delhi at 12 noon on March 6.

It is worth noting here that while the Galaxy S10 series will debut in India on March 6, the handsets will go on sale in the country starting March 8. However, pre-bookings for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e already live. Deliveries for those who pre-order will start from March 6.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India starts at Rs. 66,900 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, goes up to Rs. 84,900 for the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage model. The 512GB storage variant will only be available in a Prism White colour option, while the 128GB storage model will go on sale in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colour variants.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ price in India begins at Rs. 73,900 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage option, going up to Rs. 91,900 for the 8GB RAM/ 512GB option, and Rs. 1,17,900 for the 12GB RAM/ 1TB storage configuration. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants of the Galaxy S10+ will be available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour variants, whereas the 128GB storage model will be available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colour options.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S10e price in India is set at Rs. 55,900 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. It will go on sale in both Prism Black and Prism White colour options.

For customers pre-booking the Galaxy S10 models, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Watch smartwatch at Rs. 9,999 or the Galaxy Buds headphones for Rs. 2,999. Other pre-booking offers include an upgrade bonus up to Rs. 15,000 as well as an HDFC Bank cashback up to Rs. 6,000. The company is also offering EMI offers.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e -- all three of them run Android 9.0 Pie with One UI on top. On the screen front, the Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch QHD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 550ppi pixel density. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, has a 6.4-inch QHD+ Curved AMOLED display and the Galaxy S10e sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ Flat AMOLED display.

All three Galaxy S10 models have an 8nm octa-core Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC in India, whereas they're powered by a 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in the US.

There is 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM on the Samsung Galaxy S10, while the Galaxy S10+ has up to 12GB of RAM and the Galaxy S10e comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. In terms of storage, the Galaxy S10 comes with 128GB and 512GB storage options, while the Galaxy S10+ has 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants and the Galaxy S10e has 128GB and 512GB storage options. There is also microSD card support for storage expansion.

On the photos and videos front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have a triple camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 autofocus lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f/1.5/ f/2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 fixed-focus lens. The Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/1.5-f/2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 fixed-focus lens.

For selfies, there is a single 10-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/1.9 auto-focus lens on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e models. However, the Galaxy S10+ comes with a dual selfie camera setup that comprises an 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with an f/2.2 fixed-focus lens and 10-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 auto-focus lens.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy S10 range has 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass (magnetometer), gyroscope, heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10e, in contrast, doesn't have a heart rate sensor and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Instead, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S10 packs a 3,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy S10+ has a 4,100mAh battery and the Galaxy S10e comes with a 3,100mAh battery.

