Samsung has reportedly started rolling out a new software update for the trio of Galaxy S10 smartphones. The update, which is currently said to be live in Switzerland, includes May Security patch as well as camera enhancements. It is available over-the-air (OTA) and is expected to reach other markets over the coming days and weeks. Separately, two of US carriers - AT&T and Verizon - have also released a similar update of Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e, however the update only adds May Security patch, but not the camera improvements.

According to a report in SamMobile, the new update for Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e phones is said to bring significant camera enhancements, including tweaks to the Night Mode, which underwhelmed users until now. The publication notes that the Night Mode now works with ultra-wide-camera and has also been generally improved. There is said to be less noise in the photos taken with the Night Mode.

In addition to the improved Night Mode, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ users will now be able to use Live Focus with both ultra-wide lens and telephoto lens. Earlier, the support was limited to just ultra-wide lens. Since Samsung Galaxy S10e doesn't come with telephoto lens, this change isn't coming to the phone.

Like all software updates, the latest update will also automatically reach the Samsung Galaxy S10 phones as and when it is available for a particular unit, however if you don't want to wait, you can always try your luck by looking for it manually. To check the update, head over to Settings > Software Update on your phone.

At the time of publishing, the update wasn't available in India.

Separately, The Android Soul is reporting that both Verizon and AT&T have rolled out a new software update for Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e smartphones. The update includes the May Android Security patch, however there are no camera improvements.