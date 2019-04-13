Samsung on Friday announced an upgraded exchange bonus for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e smartphones in India. With the new exchange offer, the customers purchasing the Galaxy S10-series phones will receive an additional discount of up to Rs. 6,000 in lieu of their old phones. Samsung has also tied up with Bajaj Finance to offer a cashback worth Rs. 4,000 on buying the Galaxy S10e with a nine-month EMI option. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ buyers, on the other hand, will get a cashback worth Rs. 6,000 through the Bajaj Finance partnership. There is also a cashback offer on purchasing the new Galaxy S10 phones using the HDFC Bank cards.

According to Samsung, the customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S10e smartphone will now get an exchange bonus of Rs. 4,000, instead of Rs. 2,000 earlier. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB variant buyers will get an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, instead of Rs. 3,000 earlier. Lastly, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ 512GB and 1TB buyers will get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

In addition to the upgraded exchange bonus, Samsung has revealed that the customers purchasing the new Galaxy S10 range through a nine-month EMI option via Bajaj Finance will receive a cashback. The cashback will be worth Rs. 4,000 on purchasing the Galaxy S10e, while the customers picking up the Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy S10+ will get a cashback worth Rs. 6,000.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ purchases using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will now also be entitled to a cashback worth Rs. 6,000, whereas the Galaxy S10e will get a cashback worth Rs. 4,000, Samsung mentioned in a press note.

Additionally, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Buds worth Rs. 9,990 at just Rs. 4,999 to the buyers of the Galaxy S10 smartphones. The customers can also pick the Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch worth Rs. 22,900 at just Rs. 9,999.

To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e in India last month. The new range is available for purchase through online sources, including Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Samsung Online Shop, as well as via various offline retailers. The newly announced offers are now live on Samsung Online Shop.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India starts at Rs. 66,900 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas its 8GB RAM + 512MB storage model comes at Rs. 84,900. The 128GB storage option is available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colour options. However, the 512GB variant comes in sole Prism White colour option.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ price in India is set at Rs. 73,900 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 91,900 for the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and Rs. 1,17,900 for the 12GB RAM + 1TB storage option. The 128GB Galaxy S10+ model is available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colour variants, while its 512GB and 1TB variants come in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

The Samsung Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs. 55,900 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. It comes in Prism Black and Prism White colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.