AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Photo Credit: TENAA
Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S11 series of flagship phones in the third week of February next year, but it appears that a Galaxy S10+ variant might go official before the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event. A new variant of the Galaxy S10+ packing 6GB of RAM has received certification in China, and might eventually debut as a cheaper model of Samsung's flagship phone. But so far, there is no word on its estimated pricing, and details about its market arrival have also not surfaced online yet.
A new Galaxy S10+ model carrying the model number SM-G9750 has received the TENAA certification. The images and specifications listed on the TENAA database are identical to what we've already seen and know, except for a notable change – the RAM capacity. TENAA lists the phone's RAM capacity at 8GB, 6GB, and 12GB.
Now, the Galaxy S10+ offers 8GB of RAM with its 128GB and 512GB variants, while the 1TB storage variant packs 12GB of RAM. It must be noted that Samsung currently does not offer a Galaxy S10+ variant that packs 6GB of RAM. However, the TENAA listing suggests it will change soon, as Samsung might soon unveil a cheaper version of the Galaxy S10+ that will come equipped with lower RAM capacity.
But it is unlikely that Samsung will hold a launch event to introduce the new Galaxy S10+ variant with 6GB of RAM, and might quietly list it up for sale. We are yet to come across any information from Samsung regarding the launch of a new Galaxy S10+ variant, and so far, the leak arena has also been quiet about its pricing and market availability details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement