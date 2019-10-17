Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy M10s have received discounts during the Samsung Diwali Sale that is live through the company's online store in India. Samsung is also offering cashback and deals on various smart TV models. Similarly, there is a special price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm under the Diwali Sale that lasts until October 25. In addition to the sale through its online store, Samsung has announced festive deals on the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 models that can be availed through various online and offline stores.

Under the Samsung Diwali Sale, the Samsung Galaxy M10s is available for purchase at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,999. The 128GB Galaxy Note 9 is listed on Samsung's online store with a discounted price of Rs. 42,999. The phone generally retails at Rs. 51,990.

Customers purchasing through the Samsung India online store can also avail up to 10 percent cashback using HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Further, the company is offering up to 10 percent MobiKwik Supercash and up to 25 percent off on travel bookings via MakeMyTrip. There is also an additional exchange value on an old device while purchasing through the online store.

The Diwali Sale also brings the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm down to Rs. 23,990. Samsung also claims to offer up to 50 percent on various smart TV models. Likewise, there are up to 50 percent discounts on select AKG, Harman Kardon, and JBL audio products.

Alongside the Diwali Sale, Samsung has announced festive deals on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 series. Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S10 models are entitled to receive an instant cashback worth Rs. 5,000. Also, there is a five percent cashback (up to Rs. 5,000) through SBI credit cards.

The Galaxy Note 10 consumers, on the other hand, can avail benefits worth Rs. 6,000 through the SBI offer. The company is also offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000 in lieu of an old device.

Customers purchasing any of the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 series models can also pick the Galaxy Buds at a discounted price of Rs. 6,990 or the Galaxy Watch Active at Rs. 13,990.

The festive deals on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 are available through Samsung outlets across India until October 31. However, the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds bundled offer is available through Samsung's online store, select Samsung outlets, and online stores such as Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, and Tata CLiQ.

