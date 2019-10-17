Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s Get Discounts During 'Diwali Sale'; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series Get Festive Offers Too

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s Get Discounts During 'Diwali Sale'; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series Get Festive Offers Too

Festive deals on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series are valid until October 31.

By | Updated: 17 October 2019 19:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s Get Discounts During 'Diwali Sale'; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series Get Festive Offers Too

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is available with benefits worth Rs. 6,000 through the SBI offer

Highlights
  • Samsung Diwali Sale is live through its online store
  • The online sale brings offers on various smart TV models
  • Festive deals are available through various offline and online stores

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy M10s have received discounts during the Samsung Diwali Sale that is live through the company's online store in India. Samsung is also offering cashback and deals on various smart TV models. Similarly, there is a special price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm under the Diwali Sale that lasts until October 25. In addition to the sale through its online store, Samsung has announced festive deals on the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 models that can be availed through various online and offline stores.

Under the Samsung Diwali Sale, the Samsung Galaxy M10s is available for purchase at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,999. The 128GB Galaxy Note 9 is listed on Samsung's online store with a discounted price of Rs. 42,999. The phone generally retails at Rs. 51,990.

Customers purchasing through the Samsung India online store can also avail up to 10 percent cashback using HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Further, the company is offering up to 10 percent MobiKwik Supercash and up to 25 percent off on travel bookings via MakeMyTrip. There is also an additional exchange value on an old device while purchasing through the online store.

The Diwali Sale also brings the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm down to Rs. 23,990. Samsung also claims to offer up to 50 percent on various smart TV models. Likewise, there are up to 50 percent discounts on select AKG, Harman Kardon, and JBL audio products.

Alongside the Diwali Sale, Samsung has announced festive deals on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 series. Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S10 models are entitled to receive an instant cashback worth Rs. 5,000. Also, there is a five percent cashback (up to Rs. 5,000) through SBI credit cards.

The Galaxy Note 10 consumers, on the other hand, can avail benefits worth Rs. 6,000 through the SBI offer. The company is also offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000 in lieu of an old device.

Customers purchasing any of the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 series models can also pick the Galaxy Buds at a discounted price of Rs. 6,990 or the Galaxy Watch Active at Rs. 13,990.

The festive deals on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 are available through Samsung outlets across India until October 31. However, the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds bundled offer is available through Samsung's online store, select Samsung outlets, and online stores such as Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, and Tata CLiQ.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy M10s, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Diwali Sale, Samsung sale, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Realme Now Has 17 Million Users Globally, Added 7 Million Users in Last 90 Days: Madhav Sheth
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s Get Discounts During 'Diwali Sale'; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series Get Festive Offers Too
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  2. Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  4. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  5. Here's Why Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India
  6. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Today Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  7. Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Smartphone With Up to 12GB RAM Launched in India
  8. Realme X2 Pro Debuts With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Vivo Z1x Gets an 8GB RAM Variant in India
  10. Apple Redesigns World's Bestselling Headphones With New Beats
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s Get Discounts During 'Diwali Sale'; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series Get Festive Offers Too
  2. Realme Now Has 17 Million Users Globally, Added 7 Million Users in Last 90 Days: Madhav Sheth
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Took Home $42.9 Million Last Fiscal, Gets 66 Percent raise
  4. Tesla Gets Approval to Start Manufacturing in China
  5. Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Stadia's 'Wireless Play' Feature to Only Work With Chromecast Ultra at Launch
  7. Facebook Is the New Cigarette and Drawing Our Kids In, Says Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff
  8. Google Clips Automatic Camera Bites the Dust, Removed From Company Store
  9. NASA's Hubble Telescope Gives Best Look Yet at First Confirmed Interstellar Comet
  10. Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581, ZenBook Duo UX481 Launched in India Starting Rs. 89,990
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.