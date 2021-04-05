Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving April 2021 Android Security Patch With Latest Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving April 2021 Android Security Patch With Latest Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is reportedly receiving the update in Spain and parts of Europe first.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 5 April 2021 11:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving April 2021 Android Security Patch With Latest Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite received One UI 3.1 last month
  • The update comes with firmware version G770FXXS4EUC1
  • Galaxy S10 Lite was launched with Android 10-based One UI 2.0

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is reportedly receiving the latest Android security patch. Last month, Samsung updated Galaxy S10 Lite to Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and it came with the March 2021 Android security patch. Now, the technology giant from South Korea is bringing April 2021 Android security patch with the latest update. This new update may not be as feature-rich as the one from last month but brings the phone up to date with the rest of the Galaxy S10 lineup.

SamMobile first reported that Samsung is updating Galaxy S10 Lite to April 2021 Android security patch, less than a month after it updated the smartphone to Android 11-based One UI 3.1. The report states that the update is rolling out for users of the smartphone in Spain and possibly other parts of Europe. There, however, has been no confirmation regarding the plans to roll out to other regions. The update comes with firmware version G770FXXS4EUC1.

The notification for the update for Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite should arrive automatically. Users of the smartphone can check for the update themselves. Head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to manually update Galaxy S10 Lite to April 2021 Android security patch.

Samsung launched Galaxy S10 Lite in January 2020 with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with an Infinity-O hole-punch design for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. For photography, it has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It also sports a 32-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Android 11, One UI 3 1
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Specifications

