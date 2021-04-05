Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is reportedly receiving the latest Android security patch. Last month, Samsung updated Galaxy S10 Lite to Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and it came with the March 2021 Android security patch. Now, the technology giant from South Korea is bringing April 2021 Android security patch with the latest update. This new update may not be as feature-rich as the one from last month but brings the phone up to date with the rest of the Galaxy S10 lineup.

SamMobile first reported that Samsung is updating Galaxy S10 Lite to April 2021 Android security patch, less than a month after it updated the smartphone to Android 11-based One UI 3.1. The report states that the update is rolling out for users of the smartphone in Spain and possibly other parts of Europe. There, however, has been no confirmation regarding the plans to roll out to other regions. The update comes with firmware version G770FXXS4EUC1.

The notification for the update for Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite should arrive automatically. Users of the smartphone can check for the update themselves. Head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to manually update Galaxy S10 Lite to April 2021 Android security patch.

Samsung launched Galaxy S10 Lite in January 2020 with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with an Infinity-O hole-punch design for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. For photography, it has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It also sports a 32-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

