Taking big on OnePlus, South Korean giant Samsung is all set to launch its next flagship Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 SoC in India next month, as per industry sources quoted by IANS, in the accessible price range of Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 45,000. According to industry sources, Galaxy S10 Lite will go on sale in the country in the first week of February.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly be sold through online retail major Flipkart and launch deals are likely to bring prices closer to Rs. 40,000, the sources told IANS on Wednesday.

Galaxy S10 Lite will give a renewed push to Samsung's strategy in the premium segment (priced above Rs. 30,000), where its flagship smartphones Galaxy S and Note series have traditionally done very well.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite houses a 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel 'Ultra Wide' and 5-megapixel 'Macro' sensors alongside the new 'Super Steady OIS' tech. The smartphone features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It bears a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, large 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support, and Samsung's ecosystem of apps and services, including Samsung Pay.

Samsung announced new Galaxy S10 Lite along with another flagship Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones earlier this month.

"The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

