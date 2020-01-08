Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated February Launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly be sold through online retail major Flipkart.

By | Updated: 8 January 2020 13:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated February Launch

Samsung announced new Galaxy S10 Lite earlier this month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be launched in India next month
  • It will be priced between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite houses a 48-megapixel main camera

Taking big on OnePlus, South Korean giant Samsung is all set to launch its next flagship Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 SoC in India next month, as per industry sources quoted by IANS, in the accessible price range of Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 45,000. According to industry sources, Galaxy S10 Lite will go on sale in the country in the first week of February.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly be sold through online retail major Flipkart and launch deals are likely to bring prices closer to Rs. 40,000, the sources told IANS on Wednesday.

Galaxy S10 Lite will give a renewed push to Samsung's strategy in the premium segment (priced above Rs. 30,000), where its flagship smartphones Galaxy S and Note series have traditionally done very well.

 

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite houses a 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel 'Ultra Wide' and 5-megapixel 'Macro' sensors alongside the new 'Super Steady OIS' tech. The smartphone features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It bears a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, large 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support, and Samsung's ecosystem of apps and services, including Samsung Pay.

Samsung announced new Galaxy S10 Lite along with another flagship Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones earlier this month.

"The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, Infinity-O Display Launched

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung
Samsung Flags One-Third Drop in Q4 Operating Profit on Chips, Smartphones
Apple's Rare Presence at CES 2020 Was All About Defending User Privacy Issues

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated February Launch
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. iPhone SE 2 Leak-Based Renders Tip Single Rear Camera, iPhone 8-Like Design
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  4. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  5. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  7. Amazfit T-Rex, Amazfit Bip S Smartwatches With GPS Launched at CES 2020
  8. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi Gives Redmi Note 8 Pro a Twilight Orange Paintjob
  10. Google Assistant Gets New Features: Scheduled Actions, Screen Reading, More
#Latest Stories
  1. TCL Launches C8-Series 4K AI Smart TVs, AI-Powered Ultra-Inverter ACs in India
  2. Google Assistant Gets New Features at CES 2020: Scheduled Actions, Screen Reading, Sticky Notes on Smart Displays, Interpreter Mode Expansion to Airports, More
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets a New Twilight Orange Colour Option
  4. OnePlus Optimized Charging Feature Announced, Aimed at Protecting Your Phone From Overcharging
  5. Apple's Rare Presence at CES 2020 Was All About Defending User Privacy Issues
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated February Launch
  7. Samsung Flags One-Third Drop in Q4 Operating Profit on Chips, Smartphones
  8. Travelex Currency Exchange Taken Down After Being Hit by Ransomware: Report
  9. CES 2020: Coolpad Legacy 5G Phone With 48-Megapixel Camera, 18W Fast Charging Launched
  10. Skagen Falster 3 Wear OS Smartwatch With Snapdragon 3100 SoC Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.