Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Leak Yet Again, Showing Their Central Hole-Punch Design

The renders indicate both the phones will look almost identical from the front.

By | Updated: 7 December 2019 18:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Leak Yet Again, Showing Their Central Hole-Punch Design

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite both sport a hole-punch design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is tipped to pack Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • Galaxy Note 10 Lite was spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9810 SoC
  • Both the upcoming phones are rumoured to launch in December

Samsung will unleash a flood of Galaxy A 2020 series phones soon, and is also tipped to launch toned-down versions of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 flagships – tentatively called Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite – later this month. After appearing in multiple leaks, certification database, and even benchmark listings, fresh renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite have again surfaced online. The alleged Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite renders show a recognizable design with a centrally-positioned hole-punch akin to the Galaxy Note 10.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite renders come courtesy of Android Headlines, and show a design that almost all previous leaks have revealed. The two upcoming Samsung phones look almost identical, thanks to a similar profile with thin bezels and a centrally-positioned hole-punch that we last saw on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. This particular design will be shared by a host of upcoming Samsung phones such as the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 among others.

While the new report doesn't reveal anything new about the two upcoming phones' specifications, previous leaks have given us plenty of information. Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders that surfaced online earlier this week show an S Pen stylus slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. It will reportedly sport a large camera module that will house a 12-megapixel selfie camera, while a 32-megapixel camera will handle selfies. The phone was recently spotted on Geekbench as well, revealing the Exynos 9810 SoC at its heart and Android 10 on the software side.

As for the Galaxy S10 Lite, it was spotted on the Samsung website earlier this month carrying the model number SM-G770F, and has been certified by the US FCC as well. The Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It is rumoured to pack a 48-megapixel main camera, accompanied by a 12-megapixel wide-angle snapper, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Leaks suggest that both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite might be launched later this month.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications
