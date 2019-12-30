Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Purported Manual Tips Hole Punch Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Purported Manual Tips Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is seen featuring a central hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup in the leaked user manual.

By | Updated: 30 December 2019 16:41 IST
Photo Credit: Sammobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to launch at CES 2020

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is seen packing all buttons on the right edge
  • The phone is expected to sport a 48-megapixel main rear camera
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is reported to pack a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual has leaked online, and the document hints at the design details of the phone from the front and back. The phone is seen to sport a hole-punch display up front, placed in the same manner as seen on the Galaxy Note 10. At the back, the phone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that is aligned vertically and positioned on the top left edge of the back panel. There's no word on when the Galaxy S10 Lite will launch, but it should be soon, given that the next-gen Galaxy S Series launch in now just months away.

Folks at Sammobile got hold of the alleged Galaxy S10 Lite user manual, and it reportedly shows us the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sketch design from both ends. As mentioned, the phone has a Galaxy Note 10-like front with the cut-out for the selfie camera placed in the centre. The back has a vertically placed triple camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera as well. The user manual sketch also shows that the power buttons and the volume rockers will be positioned on the right edge of the screen.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, pack 8GB RAM, and offer 128GB storage. It is also believed to pack 4,500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is likely to come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is reported to be priced at EUR 679.99 (roughly Rs. 53,700), and go on sale in black, white, and blue colour options. It is largely expected to launch at CES 2020, alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Comments

