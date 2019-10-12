Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Said to Be in the Works

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is tipped to carry the model number SM-G770F.

By | Updated: 12 October 2019 18:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Said to Be in the Works

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite would have specifications similar to Galaxy S10e

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured to have 45W fast charging support
  • The Samsung phone would come with Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • It is said to have 128GB of onboard storage

Samsung is planning to launch a new variant of Galaxy S10 that could be called the Galaxy S10 Lite and it would be affordable as well. According to an online report, the new model will join the already rumoured Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite model in Samsung's smartphone portfolio. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is said to carry the model number SM-G770F.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured to feature 45W fast charging and Snapdragon 855 SoC, similarly to the Samsung Galaxy A91, more on it below. In addition, it will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Other specifications are said to include 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, GSMArena reported on Friday.

Further, the front-facing snapper is supposed to be 32-megapixel on the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Interestingly enough, a solid 4,500mAh battery is expected to power up the device supporting 45W fast charging. The display should be 6.7-inch with Full HD+ resolution, the report added.

If the Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite end up sharing specs, then the latter would be better than or equal to the Galaxy S10e.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A91 with similar specifications to the Galaxy S10 Lite has also surfaced online. The phone is said to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also rumoured to have microSD card support for storage expansion up to 512GB.

On the display front, the Samsung Galaxy A91 is said to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U display. The phone would also have a triple rear camera setup. Unlike the Galaxy A90 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A91 wouldn't support 5G networks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung
Vodafone Rs. 69 Prepaid Plan With 28 Days Validity Launched, Includes 250MB Data and 150 Voice Calling Minutes
Airtel Digital TV HD and SD Set-Top Boxes Get a Price Cut, Now Start at Rs. 1,100
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Said to Be in the Works
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: Here Are All the Best Offers
  4. Nokia 7.2 Review
  5. WhatsApp Back on Google Play Store After a Brief Disappearance
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme X2 Pro Revealed to Offer 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging Support
  8. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  9. Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Said to Be in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Pushing to Put Its Own 5G Modem in 2022 iPhone Models: Report
  2. Airtel Digital TV HD and SD Set-Top Boxes Get a Price Cut, Now Start at Rs. 1,100
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Said to Be in the Works
  4. Vodafone Rs. 69 Prepaid Plan With 28 Days Validity Launched, Includes 250MB Data and 150 Voice Calling Minutes
  5. NASA Aims for First Manned SpaceX Mission in Q1 2020
  6. Tencent Gets 'Wake-Up Call' From China's Assertions of Patriotism
  7. Samsung Galaxy A91 Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 855 SoC, 45W Fast Charging Tech
  8. WhatsApp Back on Google Play Store After a Brief Disappearance
  9. Diwali With Mi Sale: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-Inch, More Get Discounts, Offers
  10. Blizzard Restores Hong Kong Hearthstone Player’s Winnings, Says China Not a Factor in Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.