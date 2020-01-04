Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, the toned variant of the Galaxy S10 that was unveiled on Friday, has now been listed on Flipkart. The online listing of the Galaxy S10 Lite suggests that the new smartphone would soon debut in India. Also, it confirms the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC that wasn't available in the official specs sheet. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is likely to be offered for less than the price tag of the Galaxy S10e. However, the South Korean company is yet to reveal the India pricing.

The listing on the Flipkart site shows a glimpse at the key features of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. It highlights the Live Focus and Super Steady OIS that both will come preloaded on the Samsung phone. Further, the listing shows that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. This corroborates early rumours. The South Korean company, however, didn't reveal specifics at the time of announcing the new model on Friday.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart's listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite would launch in India soon. Having said that, the availability details of the smartphone are likely to be revealed following its showcase at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week.

The Galaxy S10 Lite debuted alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The SoC of the latter is yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India

As mentioned, Samsung is yet to announce the India price of the Galaxy S10 Lite, however the company has revealed the phone's price in Europe. According to a report by SamMobile, the phone will start at EUR 649, down EUR 100 the price of Galaxy S10e in Europe. If the company follows similar price in India, where Galaxy S10e currently starts around Rs. 47,990, we can expect the Galaxy S10 Lite to retail around Rs. 43,000-Rs. 45,000.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with Super AMOLED panel, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 394ppi pixel density. The smartphone has 6GB and 8GB of RAM options and 128GB of onboard storage. On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, coupled with 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery along with Super Fast charging support. Besides, the phone measures 75.6x162.5x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.

