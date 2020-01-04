Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Listed on Flipkart With Snapdragon 855 SoC, India Launch Expected Soon

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Listed on Flipkart With Snapdragon 855 SoC, India Launch Expected Soon

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite availability details are likely to be announced following its debut at CES 2020 next week.

By | Updated: 4 January 2020 17:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Listed on Flipkart With Snapdragon 855 SoC, India Launch Expected Soon

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with an Infinity-O Display panel

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has been listed on Flipkart
  • Flipkart listing shows Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has Live Focus and Super Steady OIS features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, the toned variant of the Galaxy S10 that was unveiled on Friday, has now been listed on Flipkart. The online listing of the Galaxy S10 Lite suggests that the new smartphone would soon debut in India. Also, it confirms the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC that wasn't available in the official specs sheet. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is likely to be offered for less than the price tag of the Galaxy S10e. However, the South Korean company is yet to reveal the India pricing.

The listing on the Flipkart site shows a glimpse at the key features of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. It highlights the Live Focus and Super Steady OIS that both will come preloaded on the Samsung phone. Further, the listing shows that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. This corroborates early rumours. The South Korean company, however, didn't reveal specifics at the time of announcing the new model on Friday.

samsung galaxy s10 lite snapdragon 855 image flipkart Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite's listing confirms Snapdragon 855 SoC
Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

Flipkart's listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite would launch in India soon. Having said that, the availability details of the smartphone are likely to be revealed following its showcase at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week.

The Galaxy S10 Lite debuted alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The SoC of the latter is yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India

As mentioned, Samsung is yet to announce the India price of the Galaxy S10 Lite, however the company has revealed the phone's price in Europe. According to a report by SamMobile, the phone will start at EUR 649, down EUR 100 the price of Galaxy S10e in Europe. If the company follows similar price in India, where Galaxy S10e currently starts around Rs. 47,990, we can expect the Galaxy S10 Lite to retail around Rs. 43,000-Rs. 45,000.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with Super AMOLED panel, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 394ppi pixel density. The smartphone has 6GB and 8GB of RAM options and 128GB of onboard storage. On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, coupled with 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery along with Super Fast charging support. Besides, the phone measures 75.6x162.5x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Display6.70-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4,500mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Lenovo ThinkSmart View Smart Display with Microsoft Teams Support Launched

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Listed on Flipkart With Snapdragon 855 SoC, India Launch Expected Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, Infinity-O Display Launched
  3. Honor 9X Set to Launch in India on January 14
  4. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM Spotted on TENAA
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Listed on Flipkart With Snapdragon 855 SoC
  6. Elon Musk Defies Sceptics, Meets Tesla Delivery Goal
  7. Lenovo's New ThinkPad X1 Laptops Let You Block Screens From Prying Eyes
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, S Pen Stylus Launched
  9. Vivo S1 Pro India Launch: Here’s Everything We Know About It
  10. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Official Listing Reveals Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Listed on Flipkart With Snapdragon 855 SoC, India Launch Expected Soon
  2. Lenovo ThinkSmart View Smart Display with Microsoft Teams Support Launched
  3. Honor 9X India Launch Set for January 14, Flipkart Teases Availability
  4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga Refreshed With PrivacyGuard Feature to Block Screens From Prying Eyes
  5. Golden Globes 2020: Date, Time, Host, Nominations, and How to Watch in India
  6. Huawei P40 Series Tipped to Include Porsche Edition or Max Variant, Three Flagship Models Expected
  7. Iranian Cyberattacks Feared After Killing of Top General
  8. Tim Cook Sees Pay Decrease Along With Apple Performance
  9. Elon Musk Defies Sceptics, Meets Tesla Delivery Goal
  10. Google News Removing Digital Magazines, Will Refund Subscribers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.