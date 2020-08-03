Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 Start Receiving August 2020 Security Patch: Report

Samsung’s firmware update is initially only being released to select countries.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 3 August 2020 16:40 IST
Besides the August 2020 security patch, there will not be any significant changes in the update

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 latest to receive update
  • Samsung is releasing firmware update to only select countries first
  • Samsung plans to release update later on a global scale

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A50 are reportedly the latest phones from the South Korean giant to get the August 2020 security patch update. The firmware is initially only being released to select countries but we can expect the update to soon be available for Samsung Galaxy users in other parts of the world as well. In its usual style, Samsung is rolling out the security update in batches. The firmware version for Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is said to be G770FXXS3BTG2, while for Samsung Galaxy A50 it is said to be A505FNXXS5BTH1.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (model number SM-G770F) will be getting the August 2020 security patch update G770FXXS3BTG2 in Bolivia, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A50 (SM-A505FN) will be receiving firmware version A505FNXXS5BTH1 across countries such as Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, France, Poland, Netherlands and Romania.

The report adds that there will not be any significant changes in the firmware, besides the August 2020 security patch, making the changelog straightforward. To check if the August 2020 security patch is available on your phone yet, click on Settings > Software update and then tap on Download and Install. The firmware can also be downloaded manually using a PC.

Samsung recently reportedly began rolling out the August 2020 security patch late last month for Galaxy S10 series, namely, Galaxy S10 (SM-G973F), Galaxy S10+ (SM-G975F), and Galaxy S10e (SM-G970F). The firmware version number of the build was G97xFXXU8CTG4, and it was only available in Germany. The Galaxy Note 10 series was also said to have recently begun receiving the update.

Samsung's online Galaxy Unpacked event is going to take place on August 5. The Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to be launched at the occasion. Other devices expected to be released at the event are Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Tab S7. The event is set to take place at Samsung's Digital City campus in Suwon, South Korea, this Wednesday. It will be livestreamed on Samsung.com and Samsung Global Newsroom.

 

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A50, August 2020 Security Patch, Samsung
