Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 series at its Unpacked 2019 event in San Francisco, and unveiled India pricing just a few hours ago. The phones are up for pre-booking on via Samsung's site, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, Tata CliQ and Flipkart. Now, Airtel has also announced that the phones are up for pre-booking on the Airtel Online Store as well. As part of its launch offers, Airtel is offering the Samsung Galaxy S10 series at a down payment starting at just Rs. 9,099.

Airtel has announced a lucrative offer for all those who wish to buy the latest flagship offering. The company has already started to take pre-bookings on the Airtel Online Store, and are looking to ship the phones starting March 6 onwards. The offer allows users to pay a small down payment for the Samsung Galaxy S10 or Samsung Galaxy S10+, and pay the rest in EMIs. These EMIs will include payment of postpaid plans from Airtel as well. The postpaid plan bundled with this offer includes 100GB data, unlimited voice calling (Local+STD), free subscription to Amazon Prime for 1 year, and free subscription to Netflix for 3 months.

For purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S10, users will have to pay a down payment of Rs. 9,099, and then pay the rest in 24 EMIs of Rs. 2,999. For the Galaxy S10+, the down payment increases to Rs. 15,799, but the EMI amount remains the same. Airtel has not listed the Galaxy S10e for this EMI offer.



If you buy the carrier locked Samsung Galaxy S10 from Airtel with the bundled postpaid plan, the phone will cost you Rs. 81,075 for the 128GB variant and Rs. 97,785 for the 512GB variant, in total. Airtel is selling both the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S10, and the 512GB storage option comes with a down payment of Rs. 13,809. The original price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 unlocked version is Rs. 66,900 and Rs. 84,900 respectively. If you buy the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10, you have to pay 24 EMIs of Rs. 3,499. For the bundled Samsung Galaxy S10 variant, you invariably pay Rs. 14,175 (128GB variant) for two years' worth of Airtel services (approximately Rs 590 per month). For the 512GB variant, you pay Rs. 12,885 for two years of Airtel services (approximately Rs. 536 per month).

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S10+, the down payment for the three storage options i.e., 128GB, 512GB, and 1024GB (1TB) is Rs. 15,799, Rs. 20,399, and Rs. 35,099 respectively. The 1024GB (1TB) variant is listed as coming soon. Pre-booking for the 128GB and 512GB variants are live, and EMIs of Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,499 are applicable for 24 months. You end up paying Rs. 87,775 for the 128GB storage option, amounting to Rs. 14,775 (approximately Rs. 615 per month) for 24 months of Airtel service. For the 512GB storage option you pay Rs. 104,375, amounting to Rs. 12,495 (approximately Rs. 519 per month) for 24 months of Airtel service. The original price of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ in India starts at Rs. 73,900 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, going up to Rs. 91,900 for the 8GB + 512GB variant.

Airtel has also listed pre-booking offers for the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10+. Those who pre-book will get the choice to buy the new Galaxy Watch at Rs. 9,999 alongside, or the new Galaxy Buds for Rs. 2,999. The Galaxy Watch retails for Rs. 29,990, while the Galaxy Buds are priced at Rs. 9,990. These are the same pre-booking offers that Samsung listed on its site.

IF you are looking to pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S10e, whose price in India is set at Rs. 55,900 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant, head to Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, or the Samsung e-store, as Airtel hasn't listed the variant yet.

