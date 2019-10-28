Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S10 Update Adds Slow Motion Selfie Videos, Auto Hotspot Feature, and More : Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 Update Adds Slow-Motion Selfie Videos, Auto Hotspot Feature, and More : Report

Samsung’s jumping onboard the ‘slowfie’ bandwagon

By | Updated: 28 October 2019 17:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Update Adds Slow-Motion Selfie Videos, Auto Hotspot Feature, and More : Report

Samsung S10 series gets support for ‘slowfies’ in latest update

Highlights
  • Samsung’s S10 series is getting a new firmware update
  • It adds slow-motion selfie videos, Auto Hotspot and more
  • It even updates the Android security patch to October 2019

Samsung has been pretty aggressive when it comes to pushing out updates for its Galaxy S10 series. A new report states that Samsung is pushing out another firmware update, based on Android Pie itself, in countries such as Germany and Switzerland, which brings new features such as the October security patch, slow-motion selfie videos, and more. We checked our Galaxy S10+ review unit and haven't gotten any update yet, so it's possible it would come to more countries in the coming weeks.

Sammobile reported that the Samsung Galaxy S10 (Review) update is being pushed out over the air and even secured a screenshot of the update (in German), which highlights the new features. According to the report, one of the big new features includes the ability to record slow-motion videos similar to Apple's ‘slowfies' in its new iPhone 11 (Review) and iPhone 11 Pro (Review) models. Auto Hotspot is said to be a new addition, which lets you quickly share your internet connection from another device that's also signed into the same Samsung account. Fingerprint recognition is also said to be improved. Finally, the report sates that buttons for ‘Media' and ‘Devices' have been added to the notification shade, so it can be accessed from one place.

Samsung recently announced the One UI 2.0 beta programme, which lets users download and try out the latest version of OneUI based on Android 10 on their smartphones. The program is now live in India too, and here's how you can get your hands on it, if you have a compatible Galaxy smartphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Samsung Galaxy S10 Update Adds Slow-Motion Selfie Videos, Auto Hotspot Feature, and More : Report
