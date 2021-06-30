Samsung Galaxy S10 series smartphones have started receiving the July 2021 Android security patch, as per a report. While the report does not explicitly mention which smartphones in the series are getting the update, it can be expected that the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are receiving the latest security patch. The update is said to be rolling out in the Czech Republic first, but other regions are likely to receive it soon. The report also says that more Galaxy smartphones should be getting the latest security patch in the coming days.

A report by SamMobile says the Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones are receiving a new update that includes the July 2021 Android security patch. The update with the firmware version G973FXXSBFUF3 is said to only upgrade the security patch on the Samsung handsets and not offer any other fixes.

If you are a Samsung Galaxy S10 user and have got the notification for the update, tap it and follow the process to upgrade the phone to the latest Android security patch. In order to manually check for the update on your smartphone, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install. As mentioned, more Samsung Galaxy smartphones are expected to get the July 2021 security update in the coming days.

Samsung has been proactive in releasing monthly security updates and other fixes to its smartphones across lineups. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S21 series reportedly got the June 2021 Android security patch on May 28 in some regions. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones reportedly got the June Android security patch on June 1.