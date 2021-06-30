Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series smartphones in Czech Republic are receiving the update first.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 June 2021 18:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch Update: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

This new Samsung Galaxy S10 series update only carries the latest security patch

Highlights
  • The update should roll out in more markets soon
  • More phones are expected to get the latest security updates soon
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 update has firmware version G973FXXSBFUF3

Samsung Galaxy S10 series smartphones have started receiving the July 2021 Android security patch, as per a report. While the report does not explicitly mention which smartphones in the series are getting the update, it can be expected that the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are receiving the latest security patch. The update is said to be rolling out in the Czech Republic first, but other regions are likely to receive it soon. The report also says that more Galaxy smartphones should be getting the latest security patch in the coming days.

A report by SamMobile says the Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones are receiving a new update that includes the July 2021 Android security patch. The update with the firmware version G973FXXSBFUF3 is said to only upgrade the security patch on the Samsung handsets and not offer any other fixes.

If you are a Samsung Galaxy S10 user and have got the notification for the update, tap it and follow the process to upgrade the phone to the latest Android security patch. In order to manually check for the update on your smartphone, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install. As mentioned, more Samsung Galaxy smartphones are expected to get the July 2021 security update in the coming days.

Samsung has been proactive in releasing monthly security updates and other fixes to its smartphones across lineups. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S21 series reportedly got the June 2021 Android security patch on May 28 in some regions. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones reportedly got the June Android security patch on June 1.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 E, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung, July 2021 Android Security Patch, Android
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Nokia 105 4G Price Revealed Through E-Commerce Listings After Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch Update: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  3. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  5. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  6. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  7. TCL Launches a New Range of QLED Smart TVs in India Starting at Rs. 64,990
  8. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  9. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  10. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube App on Android Now Lets You Share Chapters From Videos
  2. Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro India Launch Is Soon, Flipkart Teaser Confirms
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch Update: Report
  4. Nokia 105 4G Price Revealed Through E-Commerce Listings After Launch
  5. Google Chrome to Soon Get 'HTTPS-Only Mode' for Secure Browsing: Report
  6. WhatsApp Testing ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos That Disappear After Seen
  7. Apple is Asking Some Employees to Wear Police-Grade Body Cameras at Work to Prevent Leaks: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Windows 11 to Bring Dynamic Refresh Rate Support for Apps: All Details
  10. GitHub Copilot That Helps You Code Better With Suggestions for Whole Lines or Entire Functions Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com