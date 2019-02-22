Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10's Bixby Remapping Feature Is Coming to Older Phones Running Android Pie

Samsung Galaxy S10's Bixby Remapping Feature Is Coming to Older Phones Running Android Pie

, 22 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10's Bixby Remapping Feature Is Coming to Older Phones Running Android Pie

Bixby customisation comes with Galaxy S10

Highlights

  • Samsung has introduced Bixby key customisation with Galaxy S10
  • It has confirmed that old phones will receive it via future update
  • The phones must be running on Android Pie-based on One UI

Samsung Galaxy S10 introduced the ability to customise the Bixby dedicated key that has been a constant ever since the launch of Samsung Galaxy S8 series two years ago. Instead of dealing with workarounds that allow users to disable or use third-party software that let users remap it, Samsung has now introduced an inbuilt method that will let them remap it to launch an app, or use it as a shortcut to enable quick commands. We already knew the remapping was available for the newly launched Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e smartphones. What's even better, Samsung says that this functionality is coming to all previous-gen devices as well, as long as they run on Android Pie OS.

Samsung has confirmed that all previous generation Samsung Galaxy devices with a dedicated Bixby button including Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9, will also get the option to customise their Bixby button with a future update. The company notes, "Bixby Key Customisation is compatible with the Galaxy S10, and will be available via a software update on previously released Android Pie-based One UI software. Bixby-enabled flagship smartphones running Android Pie OS." To recall, this was also confirmed by Samsung at the sidelines of its launch event on Wednesday.

All of the above mentioned phones have already been reported to get the Android Pie update, including the oldest of the lot Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. There's no word from Samsung when it will roll out native Bixby key customisation feature on old phones, but it has confirmed its arrival.

Explaining how the customisation feature works, Samsung says that with Bixby key customisation feature, users can customise the button to launch Bixby with either a single or double press, and map the other option to launch an app or Quick command. Bixby has also received several new features including Bixby Voice, Bixby Vision, Bixby Routines, and new languages support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10, Android Pie, One UI
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Google to End Forced Arbitration for All Worker Disputes
Samsung Galaxy S10's Bixby Remapping Feature Is Coming to Older Phones Running Android Pie
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Pie Update Now Under Testing
  2. WhatsApp Releases a Fix for Critical Screen Lock Bypass Bug on iPhone
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  4. Vivo iQoo's First Smartphone Is Launching on March 1 in China
  5. Oppo F11 Pro to Be Launched in India on March 5
  6. Jio Users to Get an Exclusive Chance to Buy Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Today
  7. Galaxy S10 Series India Pre-Orders Will Open on Flipkart Tomorrow
  8. Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Receiving Android 9 Pie Update: Reports
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.