Technology News
loading

Samsung S Pen Pro Pencil-Sized Stylus Launched Alongside Galaxy S21 Series

S Pen Pro pricing and availability details haven’t been announced.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 January 2021 14:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung S Pen Pro Pencil-Sized Stylus Launched Alongside Galaxy S21 Series

Samsung introduced S Pen Pro during the Unpacked event on January 14

Highlights
  • S Pen Pro is considerably larger than the S Pen
  • It is much more comfortable to use and has Bluetooth support
  • S Pen Pro is expected to be available later this year

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the first Galaxy S series handset to offer stylus support. This phone does not come with a stylus slot, but an S Pen can be bought separately for use on the display. Alongside the new phones, Samsung also introduced the S Pen Pro – a pencil-sized larger model of the S Pen that is more comfortable to use and hold. This works with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, but because it is larger than the S Pen, storing it within the new case won't be possible.

The pricing and availability details of the S Pen Pro haven't been announced and it is expected to be made available later this year. Samsung has not offered details on the exact size of S Pen Pro, but it is much larger than the new S Pen introduced alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra. While this brings a lot of comfort while using than the smaller S Pen, it also means that it can't be inserted in the case, and storing it could be a problem.

S Pen Pro supports Bluetooth which means you can use air actions, use it as a camera shutter, or to change the music. S Pen Pro may not only support the latest Galaxy S21 Ultra, but also other S Pen-capable devices that run on One UI 3.1. This means it will work on the Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Tab S6, and Galaxy Tab S7 models.

The normal S Pen is priced at $40 (roughly Rs.  2,900) as a separate accessory, and with the case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra is priced at $90 (roughly Rs. 6,500). S Pen Pro should likely be priced more than that. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first non-Note Samsung device to support the S Pen. The company has reportedly confirmed that more Galaxy models in the future will come with S Pen support.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung, S Pen Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Truecaller’s Alan Mamedi Says Half the Indian Smartphones Have the Caller ID App

Related Stories

Samsung S Pen Pro Pencil-Sized Stylus Launched Alongside Galaxy S21 Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream Rs. 3,999 Plan Buyers Will Now Get Free 1Gbps Wi-Fi Router
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 Being Produced in India, 5G Variant Expected: Report
  3. Thomson Launches 42-Inch, 43-Inch Path Android TVs in India
  4. Apple Store Offering Rs. 5,000 Cashback on Orders Over Rs. 44,900
  5. Signal Is Down Now, Because of Millions of New Users Joining
  6. WhatsApp Delays New Privacy Policy by Three Months Amid Severe Criticism
  7. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet, Launched
  9. Jio Phone Prepaid Recharge Portfolio Removes Rs. 153 Plan
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung S Pen Pro Pencil-Sized Stylus Launched Alongside Galaxy S21 Series
  2. Truecaller’s Alan Mamedi Says Half the Indian Smartphones Have the Caller ID App
  3. MIUI 12.5 Developer Version Rollout Begins for 28 Xiaomi Phones: Full List
  4. Apple Said to Consider Foldable iPhone; Minor Changes Planned for 2021 Models
  5. Facebook, Twitter, More Social Media Face Push From Investors Over Control Ahead of US Inauguration
  6. Amazon Will Let Companies Build Voice Assistants on Alexa
  7. Walmart's E-Commerce Chief Marc Lore to Step Down After Nearly Five Years
  8. WhatsApp Delays New Privacy Policy by Three Months Amid Severe Criticism
  9. Signal Is Down Globally, COO Confirms This Is Due Huge Influx of Users
  10. YouTube Testing a New Feature That Lets Users Buy Products Shown in Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com