Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G has leaked in an unboxing video ahead of its expected launch on April 23. The leaked video shows the phone's design as well as its in-box items including the charging adapter. The rumoured Samsung handset is tipped to be bundled with a charger and a USB Type-A to Type-C cable. The phone is expected to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera and have a curved display.

SamMobile has leaked an unboxing video of the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, showing off the contents inside its retail box. The box has a minimal white finish with the phone displayed in the front. The in-box contents include documentation, a charging adapter, and a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable. The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, is seen to feature a matte White finish and an Infinity-O display with curved edges.

The unboxing video shows the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with a triple camera setup at the back with the sensors lined vertically. The setup is expected to include a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabalisation), a 12-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and another 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The volume and power buttons sit on the right side of the handset, and the speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a microphone are located at the bottom edge. The SIM tray is spotted on the top of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G launch date, specifications (expected)

The new leak is in line with live images that leaked recently. It showed the phone in a glossy Black finish as well. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, will reportedly launch in South Korea on April 23. Leaked specifications include a 6.7-inch Super-AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Edge display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There may be a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip in the phone to increase the encryption of data.

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, may come with a 4,500mAh battery, IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, Dolby Atmos, and expandable storage. It could weigh around 203 grams.

