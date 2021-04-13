Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Leaked in Unboxing Video, Tipped to Feature Curved Display

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Leaked in Unboxing Video, Tipped to Feature Curved Display

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G is seen bundling a charger and a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable inside the box.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 April 2021 12:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Leaked in Unboxing Video, Tipped to Feature Curved Display

Photo Credit: Sammobile

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G may feature a 6.7-inch Super-AMOLED full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 largely expected to launch on April 23
  • The phone may be called Samsung Galaxy A82 5G in some markets
  • Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 may be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G has leaked in an unboxing video ahead of its expected launch on April 23. The leaked video shows the phone's design as well as its in-box items including the charging adapter. The rumoured Samsung handset is tipped to be bundled with a charger and a USB Type-A to Type-C cable. The phone is expected to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera and have a curved display.

SamMobile has leaked an unboxing video of the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, showing off the contents inside its retail box. The box has a minimal white finish with the phone displayed in the front. The in-box contents include documentation, a charging adapter, and a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable. The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, is seen to feature a matte White finish and an Infinity-O display with curved edges.

The unboxing video shows the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with a triple camera setup at the back with the sensors lined vertically. The setup is expected to include a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabalisation), a 12-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and another 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The volume and power buttons sit on the right side of the handset, and the speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a microphone are located at the bottom edge. The SIM tray is spotted on the top of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G launch date, specifications (expected)

The new leak is in line with live images that leaked recently. It showed the phone in a glossy Black finish as well. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, will reportedly launch in South Korea on April 23. Leaked specifications include a 6.7-inch Super-AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Edge display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There may be a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip in the phone to increase the encryption of data.

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, may come with a 4,500mAh battery, IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, Dolby Atmos, and expandable storage. It could weigh around 203 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iQoo 7 Series Will Be Available via Amazon India When It Launches This Month, Vivo-Sub Brand Confirms

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Leaked in Unboxing Video, Tipped to Feature Curved Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  3. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  4. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  5. Clubhouse Data of 1.3 Million Users Being Sold Online, Firm Refutes Breach
  6. Vivo V21 5G India Launch Soon Likely, Gets BIS Certification
  7. Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature Launched in India
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999
  10. Xiaomi Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Pad 5 Tablet Range Tipped to Launch in May Featuring Snapdragon SoCs, High Refresh Rate Displays
  2. Snapchat Brings AR Lenses to Celebrate Gudi Padwa, Vaisakhi, Puthandu
  3. Lucy Liu Cast as Villain Kalypso in Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Update Brings Fix for Touchscreen Issues, April 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Leaked in Unboxing Video, Tipped to Feature Curved Display
  6. iQoo 7 Series Will Be Available via Amazon India When It Launches This Month, Vivo-Sub Brand Confirms
  7. Gundam Live-Action Movie Set at Netflix With Jordan Vogt-Roberts as Director
  8. Realme 8 Pro Update Brings Camera, Fingerprint Sensor Improvements: Report
  9. WhatsApp Vulnerability Discovered That Could Allow Attackers to Suspend Your Account Remotely
  10. LG Shares List of Phones Eligible to Get Android 11, Android 12, Android 13 OS Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com