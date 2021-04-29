Technology News
loading

Samsung Rides Smartphones, Home Appliances Sale to Post 46.3 Percent Jump in Q1 Profits

Samsung, along with several other tech companies, saw a boom in sales during the pandemic.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 29 April 2021 12:33 IST
Samsung Rides Smartphones, Home Appliances Sale to Post 46.3 Percent Jump in Q1 Profits

Samsung Electronics said net profits rose 46.3 percent to KRW 7.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 47,460 crores)

Highlights
  • Samsung enjoyed a particular boost from rolling out its Galaxy S21 series
  • Operating profit rose to KRW 9.4 trillion (roughly Rs. 62,860 crores)
  • Samsung Electronics shares were down 0.24 percent in early trade in Seoul

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics posted a 46.3 percent rise in first-quarter net profits on Thursday, largely driven by robust sales of its smartphones and home appliances due to continued stay-at-home demand.

The firm is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung group, by far the largest of the family-controlled empires known as chaebols that dominate business in South Korea, the world's 12th-largest economy.

The conglomerate is crucial to the South's economic health - its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the national gross domestic product.

Samsung Electronics said net profits rose 46.3 percent in January to March from a year earlier to KRW 7.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 47,460 crores).

"Solid sales of smartphones and consumer electronics outweighed lower earnings from semiconductors and displays," the firm said in an earnings report.

The figures came a day after Samsung's controlling Lee family announced plans to pay more than $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,100 crores) in inheritance taxes following the death last year of chairman Lee Kun-hee - one of the world's biggest-ever such settlements - and donate a vast trove of art including works by Picasso and Monet.

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the world economy, with lockdowns and travel bans imposed around the globe for many months.

But the pandemic - which has killed more than two million people worldwide - has also seen many tech companies boom, including Samsung.

Coronavirus-driven working from home has been boosting demand for devices powered by Samsung's chips, as well as home appliances such as TV and washing machines.

"Pent-up demand has led the growth in home appliances," said James Kang, a senior researcher at Euromonitor International.

"But once the coronavirus situation improves with the distribution of vaccines, the growth of home appliances will be slower than 2020 as people spend more time outdoors," he added.

Operating profit rose 45.4 percent to KRW 9.4 trillion (roughly Rs. 62,860 crores), while sales were up 18.2 percent to KRW 65.4 trillion (roughly Rs. 4,37,335 crores)

Pardon call
Analysts say the company has enjoyed a particular boost from rolling out its Galaxy S21 series in January, more than a month ahead of the flagship product's usual annual launch schedule.

"Samsung remains the largest vendor shipping 77 million smartphones globally in the first quarter, growing 32 percent year-on-year," said Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics.

"Samsung's newly launched more affordable A series 4G and 5G phones, and the earlier launched Galaxy S21 series combined drove solid performance in the quarter."

But this growth may be hampered in the second quarter in the face of a global chip shortage crisis and a decline in market demand due to the pandemic, said Jene Park, a researcher at Counterpoint Research.

"In the case of Samsung, its main components are being procured in-house, thus its production is expected to be relatively smooth compared to other companies," Park told AFP.

"However, Samsung's Q2 earnings will be adversely affected by the aftermath of COVID-19 in its major markets, such as India," he added.

The global chip manufacturing industry had been expecting to see record revenue this year, with the stay-at-home economy persisting, according to Taipei-based market tracker TrendForce.

But power outages across Texas in the US - caused by a severe winter storm - shut down semiconductor factories clustered around Austin in February, including Samsung's.

"The production line in Austin has been fully normalized in the second quarter," Samsung said, with the South's Yonhap news agency reported the company may suffer around KRW 400 billion (roughly Rs. 2,680 crores) due to the plant's month-long shutdown.

The firm's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong, the son of the late chairman, was jailed in January over a sprawling corruption scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-hye.

He is also undergoing a separate trial over allegations including stock manipulation for a smooth succession of power.

Experts say a leadership vacuum could hamper the firm's decision-making on future large-scale investments, which have been key to its rise.

Earlier this week five major South Korean business groups appealed to the presidential Blue House for a pardon for him on national economic grounds.

Samsung Electronics shares were down 0.24 percent in early trade in Seoul.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung
NASA Pays Rich Homage To Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins
DC FanDome Date Set for October 16: What to Expect

Related Stories

Samsung Rides Smartphones, Home Appliances Sale to Post 46.3 Percent Jump in Q1 Profits
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Tweets To Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for Help Resetting His Gmail Password
  2. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  3. PUBG Lite Will Not Be Playable Anymore Starting Today, April 29
  4. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Increased by Rs. 500: All the Details
  5. Netflix’s Play Something Button Rolls Out for All Users Globally
  6. Dogecoin Investor Says He Became a Millionaire in 2 Months
  7. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book (2021), Galaxy Book Odyssey Laptops Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series Debuts With 11th-Gen Intel Processors
  10. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. International Space Station Cruises Across the Moon, Caught in Sunlight: Watch the Video
  2. Google Assistant Can Now Better Understand and Pronounce Unique Names
  3. Telegram to Get Group Video Call Support in May, CEO Pavel Durov Says
  4. Facebook Marketplace Monthly Active Users Now at 1 Billion, Shops Crosses 250 Million Mark: Zuckerberg
  5. COVID Relief: Indian YouTubers Slayy Point Raise Rs. 50 Lakh to Donate to Hemkunt Foundation for Oxygen
  6. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd Gen) Firmware Updated to Version 3E751, May Bring Bug Fixes: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Bill of Materials Costs 7 Percent Less to Make Than Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Counterpoint
  8. Google Is Saving Over $1 Billion a Year by Working From Home
  9. Vivo V21 5G With OIS-Equipped Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Increased by Rs. 500: All the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com