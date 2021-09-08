Technology News
loading

Samsung Pro Plus, Evo Plus MicroSD Cards With Six-Proof Protection Launched

The Samsung Pro Plus microSD cards offer read and write speeds of up to 160MBps and 120MBps, respectively.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 September 2021 18:59 IST
Samsung Pro Plus, Evo Plus MicroSD Cards With Six-Proof Protection Launched

Samsung Evo Plus microSD cards offer transfer speeds of up to 130MBps

Highlights
  • Both the microSD cards come with up to 512GB storage capacity options
  • Samsung Pro Plus comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities
  • Samsung Evo Plus comes in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities

Samsung on Tuesday introduced a new series of microSD cards aimed at professionals - Pro Plus. It also released a redesigned range of its Evo Plus microSD cards for consumers. The Samsung Pro Plus microSD cards, meant for content creators, offer read and write speeds of up to 160MBps and 120MBps, respectively. The Evo Plus microSD cards, meant for day-to-day casual use, offer transfer speeds of up to 130MBps, providing up to 1.3x faster sequential read speed when compared to the previous version. Both the microSD cards come with up to 512GB storage capacity options.

The South Korean giant says two new microSD cards are meant to capture high-quality photos, 4K Ultra HD (UHD) video, and other content on smartphones, action cameras, and drones. The Samsung Pro Plus microSD cards will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities. On the other hand, the Samsung Evo Plus microSD card will be available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities. Both the microSDs come with a reimagined Blue Wave design and have already hit markets.

The new microSD card lineup offers Samsung's six-proof protection, two more layers of protection than the previous generation, making them able to withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear out, drops, and magnetic impact. While the Evo Plus microSD cards is said to offer transfer speeds of up to 130MBps, the Samsung Pro Plus microSD cards offer read and write speeds of up to 160MBps and 120MBps, respectively. Both are touted to offer a 10-year limited warranty.

“Professionals and consumers of all kinds want memory cards that make it easy to save and retrieve data while also knowing that their valuable images and video files are protected,” said KyuYoung Lee, vice president of the Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung's new suite of microSD cards offer the features and capabilities consumers and professionals need: faster speeds along with increased reliability and durability to deliver the ultra-high performance every user wants.”

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Pro Plus, Samsung Evo Plus, Samsung Pro Plus Specifications, Samsung Evo Plus Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iFFalcon K72 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Video-Calling Camera, Android TV 11 Launched in India

Related Stories

Samsung Pro Plus, Evo Plus MicroSD Cards With Six-Proof Protection Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. BSNL Discontinuing Prepaid Broadband Plans Across India: Report
  3. iOS 15 Key Features Teased via Tips App Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch
  4. Acer Swift X Lightweight Laptop With Latest AMD Ryzen 5 CPU Launched in India
  5. Realme Pad Specifications Teased, Will Come With Helio G80 SoC
  6. Apple’s iPhone 13 Launch Invite Carries an AR Easter Egg
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Review: Does it Have the Edge?
  8. HBO Max India Plans Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Vivo X70 Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  10. Vivo Y21s With Helio G80 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Acquires Clipchamp, a Browser-Based Video Editing App
  2. Facebook, Ray-Ban May Reveal Their Smart Glasses on September 9, Suggests Microsite
  3. Samsung Pro Plus, Evo Plus MicroSD Cards With Six-Proof Protection Launched
  4. iFFalcon K72 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Video-Calling Camera, Android TV 11 Launched in India
  5. iOS 15 Key Features Teased via Tips App Notifications Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch Event
  6. WhatsApp Chat History Migration Tool May Soon Be Brought to Android Users for Easy Switching From iOS: Report
  7. Facebook Comments: Australian Media Outlets Liable for What Users Post on Their Corporate Pages, Court Finds
  8. Bose Smart Soundbar 900 With Dolby Atmos Support, HDMI eARC Launched
  9. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4, Pixel 3 Series Getting September Android Security Update: All Details
  10. India Cabinet Said to Not Take Up Proposal for Telecoms Financial Relief Measures
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com