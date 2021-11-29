Technology News
Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo With USB Type-C, USB Type-A Ports Launched in India

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo offers a maximum of 35W charging via USB Type-C port

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 November 2021 13:55 IST
Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo With USB Type-C, USB Type-A Ports Launched in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo is available in Black colour

Highlights
  • Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo is priced at Rs. 2299
  • The charger offers a maximum of 15W speed from USB Type-A port
  • Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo can charge laptops as well

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo was launched in India on Monday. The wall charger offers fast and simultaneous charging to two devices. Samsung says that the brick can charge Android and iPhone smartphones, apart from tablets, laptops, and smartwatches. It is also compatible with wireless chargers. Furthermore, the charger can be used with TWS earbuds and power banks as well. It comes with one USB Type-C and one USB Type-A charging port. Samsung claims that the charger can juice up Galaxy smartphones in 50 percent less charging time.

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo price, availability

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo is priced at Rs. 2,299. The Samsung charger is available at retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo features

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo provides a maximum of 35W charging via USB Type-C PD (Power Delivery) 3.0 port and a maximum of 15W charging via the USB Type-A port. Samsung says that the adapter supplies up to 35W of power when charging a single device via USB Type-C, and the maximum power output of 35W is reserved for charging PCs only.

Additionally, Samsung says that the Galaxy smartphones can be charged in 50 percent less time. The company says the Samsung fast charging method is supported for Galaxy Note devices (Galaxy Note 10 and higher) and Galaxy S series (Galaxy S10 5G and higher).

Samsung has already revealed that it will gradually remove charger plugs and earphones from in-box device packaging to “help address sustainable consumption issues and remove any pressure that consumers may feel towards continually receiving unnecessary charger accessories with new phones”.

As per the company executives, Samsung has been implementing standardised USB Type-C type charging ports since 2017 making older chargers compatible with newer Galaxy smartphones.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Leaked Screen Protector Images Hint at Display Design
Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo With USB Type-C, USB Type-A Ports Launched in India
Comment
