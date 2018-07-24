NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Said to Be Developing a Gaming Smartphone; Foldable Smartphone May Not Be Named Galaxy X

Samsung Said to Be Developing a Gaming Smartphone; Foldable Smartphone May Not Be Named Galaxy X

, 24 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Said to Be Developing a Gaming Smartphone; Foldable Smartphone May Not Be Named Galaxy X

Highlights

  • A Samsung-branded gaming smartphone might be in the works
  • The foldable smartphone is expected to cater to a niche audience
  • Specifications for both phones are not known

Samsung Galaxy X has been going around as the moniker for the foldable smartphone that the South Korean manufacturer has confirmed is coming this year. But a reputed tipster claims that this might not be the case. Indeed, a foldable/ bendable phone is expected to launch soon, but it might get a different brand name, possibly on the lines of Galaxy F (foldable?). From whatever information the leak reveals, the Galaxy X branding could be reserved for a new Samsung-branded gaming smartphone that is also allegedly in the works, according to the tipster. Specifications for both of these phones are currently not known, but let's explore what all we know about them.

These two new developments from the world of Samsung have been revealed by a trusted tipster who goes by the pseudonym @MMDDJ_ on Twitter. For the uninitiated, a report by WSJ that surfaced last week suggests that the foldable smartphone from Samsung is internally codenamed "Winner" and will sport a 7-inch all-screen display. This smartphone is expected to fold along the middle, revealing a smaller display on one side and cameras on the other side of the exterior. It is estimated to have a base price of $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1.03 lakhs).

After launch, this smartphone will create a new category in Samsung's flagship range that currently comprises the Galaxy S and phablet Galaxy Note series. Demand for the handset is expected to be limited considering the steep price tag and the use case. Samsung might be looking to target niche audiences with it, the likes of which interestingly include mobile gamers. So, there still remains a possibility that this foldable phone might actually be the gaming-focused offering from Samsung.

No details about the gaming smartphone are out yet, but it would possibly arrive with additional benefits apart from just high-end specifications, to differentiate it from the Galaxy flagship series. This is especially important because Samsung is reportedly struggling to create a distinction between its Galaxy S 'Plus' and Galaxy Note models and might look to merge them in the future.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy X, Samsung
YouTube Explore Tab Being Tested on iOS, Might Replace Trending Section
Google Assistant Can Now Be Asked to Make Duo Video Calls on Android, iPhone
Samsung Said to Be Developing a Gaming Smartphone; Foldable Smartphone May Not Be Named Galaxy X
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Price Tipped, Mi Max 3 Pro Spotted on Qualcomm Site
  2. Honor 9N With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite to Launch Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite July 24 Launch: Everything That We Know So Far
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 Update to Bring War Mode to Android and iOS
  6. Honor 9N Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 11,999: Event Highlights
  7. Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i India Launch Confirmed for July 26
  8. Fortnite 1st Birthday Challenges and Rewards Announced
  9. Oppo F9, F9 Pro Leaked Teaser Shows Dual Rear Cameras
  10. Honor 9N Set to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.