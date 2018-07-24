Samsung Galaxy X has been going around as the moniker for the foldable smartphone that the South Korean manufacturer has confirmed is coming this year. But a reputed tipster claims that this might not be the case. Indeed, a foldable/ bendable phone is expected to launch soon, but it might get a different brand name, possibly on the lines of Galaxy F (foldable?). From whatever information the leak reveals, the Galaxy X branding could be reserved for a new Samsung-branded gaming smartphone that is also allegedly in the works, according to the tipster. Specifications for both of these phones are currently not known, but let's explore what all we know about them.

These two new developments from the world of Samsung have been revealed by a trusted tipster who goes by the pseudonym @MMDDJ_ on Twitter. For the uninitiated, a report by WSJ that surfaced last week suggests that the foldable smartphone from Samsung is internally codenamed "Winner" and will sport a 7-inch all-screen display. This smartphone is expected to fold along the middle, revealing a smaller display on one side and cameras on the other side of the exterior. It is estimated to have a base price of $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1.03 lakhs).

After launch, this smartphone will create a new category in Samsung's flagship range that currently comprises the Galaxy S and phablet Galaxy Note series. Demand for the handset is expected to be limited considering the steep price tag and the use case. Samsung might be looking to target niche audiences with it, the likes of which interestingly include mobile gamers. So, there still remains a possibility that this foldable phone might actually be the gaming-focused offering from Samsung.

No details about the gaming smartphone are out yet, but it would possibly arrive with additional benefits apart from just high-end specifications, to differentiate it from the Galaxy flagship series. This is especially important because Samsung is reportedly struggling to create a distinction between its Galaxy S 'Plus' and Galaxy Note models and might look to merge them in the future.