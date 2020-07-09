Samsung Phones May Not Come With a Charger in the Box Starting Next Year

Samsung may be planning on a controversial move with its smartphones for the next year. A report claims that the company might not bundle chargers with new smartphones, as a means to reduce cost. The report stated that details about this plan are not clear or confirmed at the moment, but industry sources have told the publication that Samsung was discussing this strategy. If this does come to fruition, Samsung may be able to price its phones more aggressively.

According to the report by South Korean publication ETNews, Samsung is planning to not include a wall charger in the retail packaging of its smartphones from next year.

It is believed that the company is doing this to cut down on the ever-increasing costs of smartphones. Enabling 5G support in smartphones was also cited as a reason for this, as per the report.

Another reason for this could be that every household accumulates chargers, be it USB Type-C or Type-A and removing chargers from new phones may not be such a big deal. However, since there is no confirmation from Samsung on this, all the reasons are just speculation.

Considering if this does happen next year, Samsung phone prices may come down but by how much, cannot be said at this point. However, the report notes that chargers are not particularly expensive components, which means the reduction in pricing may not be significant.

To recall, it was recently reported that Apple also plans to exclude the charger from its upcoming iPhone 12 retail box, as well as the wired headphones. Thus, if the big shots of the smartphone industry actually go through with this move, other manufacturers are also bound to follow.

In other news, Samsung has confirmed that its Unpacked 2020 event will take place on August 5 where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Fold 2, and the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.