Technology News
loading

Samsung Working on Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone With Triple Rear Cameras: Report

The name of the Samsung smartphone with the pop-up camera was not highlighted.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 27 April 2020 20:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Working on Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone With Triple Rear Cameras: Report

Photo Credit: Pigtou with OnLeaks

Alleged renders show the Samsung phone with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Mysterious Samsung phone is shown in Black colour option
  • The pop-up camera is placed towards the left side of the phone
  • Samsung is yet to confirm the development of the pop-up camera phone

Samsung seems to be working on its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera, a report has indicated. Although the report does not highlight the name of the smartphone, the rumoured Samsung phone is speculated to be a part of the company's 'Galaxy A' series lineup. At the moment, there's also no word over the Samsung smartphone's under-the-hood features or pricing. It is also important to note that Samsung has not confirmed the development of this smartphone, therefore, it is advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

According to the report by Pigtou in collaboration with OnLeaks, the rumoured Samsung phone will come with a pop-up selfie camera along with triple cameras on the back. From the alleged renders published on the website, we can see the pop-up selfie camera placed towards the top-left side of the smartphone just like the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro. The report does not highlight the camera details of the smartphone.

samsung phone popupcamera front onleaks samsung

Alleged render shows triple cameras on the back panel
Photo Credit: Pigtou with OnLeaks

Along with the pop-up camera, the alleged renders of the Samsung phone also show the phone in Black colour with thin bezels and slightly curved edges. There's also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, there's a USB Type-C port at the bottom with a mic to its right and the speaker grille to the left. Lastly, we can notice the Samsung logo near the bottom of the back panel. The report also points out that the rumoured Samsung phone likely features a roughly 6.5-inch display. There's no detail about the RAM, processor or memory on the smartphone.

This is not the first time Samsung is rumoured to be working on a phone with a pop-up selfie camera. Last year, a report had indicated that Samsung will introduce the pop-up functionality with Samsung Galaxy A90 smartphone. But the South Korean tech giant in September launched the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G with a waterdrop-notch and no pop-up camera. Notably, Samsung in April 2019 launched the Galaxy A80. The phone included a rotating camera setup that provides the smartphone with almost a bezel-less display experience.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung is yet to announce the development of this smartphone with a pop-up camera. More details are expected in the coming weeks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Pop up camera, Selfie Camera
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
OnePlus 8 Pro Gets OxygenOS 10.5.5 Update With Fixes for Display, Touch, Camera, More
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

Samsung Working on Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone With Triple Rear Cameras: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12 Announced, Rollout Begins From June: New Features
  2. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Price in India Tipped
  3. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  5. Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  7. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get OxygenOS 10.3.3 With VoWifi Support for Jio
  8. Realme X2 Pro Rolling Out April 2020 Security Patch and Other Bug Fixes
  9. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  10. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Working on Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone With Triple Rear Cameras: Report
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Gets OxygenOS 10.5.5 Update With Fixes for Display, Touch, Camera, More
  3. Aarogya Setu App Crosses the 7.5 Crore Downloads Mark Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  4. Hasmukh: Delhi High Court Seeks Response From Netflix on Suit Over Alleged Malignment of Lawyers
  5. Amazon Tests Screening New Merchants for Fraud via Video Calls in Pandemic
  6. Coronavirus: Nearly 2 Million Australians Download Tracker App, COVIDSafe
  7. Uber Offers Discounted Trips to 2.5 Million UK Health and Care Workers
  8. Coronavirus: Microsoft Bing COVID-19 Tracker Brings Support for 9 Indian Languages, Offers Telemedicine Service
  9. WhatsApp Claims 70 Percent Reduction in Highly Forwarded Messages Since It Limited Sharing to 1 Contact
  10. Vivo Passes Samsung in India Smartphone Shipments in Q1, Xiaomi Retains Top Spot: Canalys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com