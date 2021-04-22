Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Alleged Samsung Phone Bursts Into Flames Inside Bag; Singes Man’s Arm, Hair: Watch Video

Alleged Samsung Phone Bursts Into Flames Inside Bag; Singes Man’s Arm, Hair: Watch Video

Although the charred phone was later shown in the video, it couldn’t be verified if it was actually a Samsung phone.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 22 April 2021 17:10 IST
Alleged Samsung Phone Bursts Into Flames Inside Bag; Singes Man’s Arm, Hair: Watch Video

In 2016, Samsung recalled 191,000 Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in China following the reported cases

Highlights
  • The video was posted by South China Morning Post's Twitter handle
  • Users on Twitter speculated swollen battery may be the reason behind fire
  • In 2016, Samsung warned customers across the world to switch off devices

In a shocking incident, a phone kept inside a man's bag suddenly caught fire in China. His hair, arm, and eyelashes got singed, as per a video posted by SCMP News on Twitter. The man claimed it was a Samsung phone that he had bought in 2016. He also said that the phone's battery wasn't changed and it was not under charging when it burst into flames while he was walking down a street. The incident is under investigation, as per the shared video.

The video, posted by South China Morning Post's Twitter handle on April 20, showed the man and a woman walking through a crowded street. Suddenly, there's a spark followed by a small explosion of flames in the bag he was carrying. This prompts him to drop the bag on the street and check on himself. The video also showed burn marks on his arm and showed his hair and eyebrows to be singed. Although the charred phone was later shown in the video, it couldn't be verified if it was actually a Samsung phone.

Many users on Twitter speculated that a swollen battery may have been the reason behind the fire. "Battery swollen could be one reason; secondly, there might be other articles in the bag that got in contact with the phone internal parts maybe the back cover wasn't closed in proper condition. Why are Chinese using such old phones when they come out with new phones every month," posted Stoney (@tony_dsilva).

Another user, Jackie Lan (@jackielan2000) tweeted that there was no point mentioning the name of the brand since the phone was five years old and must have had a swollen battery. "No point in naming the brand. It's a 5yrs old phone. Battery must be swelled by now. The battery of my ZTE BA910, bought in 2017, got swell 2yrs later and lucky it didn't catch fire."

User Gowtham (@GowthamM87) tweeted the man must have been using a bulged battery, adding that Samsung addressed the matter when its Galaxy Note 7 reported the issue back in 2017.

In 2016, Samsung recalled 191,000 Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in China following the reported cases of an overheating battery. It had also warned its customers across the world to switch off their devices.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Phone catches fire, Samsung, Samsung battery
Xbox Live Gold Membership Requirement Removed for Free-to-Play Multiplayer Games
TP-Link Deco X68 (AX3600) Home Mesh Router System With Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity Launched
Alleged Samsung Phone Bursts Into Flames Inside Bag; Singes Man’s Arm, Hair: Watch Video
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  2. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  3. Discord Said to End Sale Talks With Microsoft, Plans to Be Standalone Company
  4. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  5. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  6. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  7. Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  8. Moto G20 Specifications Leak Tips Camera Details, Android 11
  9. Realme 8 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  10. The Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Camera With ‘Selfie Mode’ Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus Gaming Triggers for Android and iOS Teased at OnePlus 9 Series Launch Are Finally Available in India
  3. TP-Link Deco X68 (AX3600) Home Mesh Router System With Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity Launched
  4. Alleged Samsung Phone Bursts Into Flames Inside Bag; Singes Man’s Arm, Hair: Watch Video
  5. Xbox Live Gold Membership Requirement Removed for Free-to-Play Multiplayer Games
  6. Elon Musk Confirms He Was Rejected by Netscape in 1995 in Reply to Twitter User
  7. TikTok Faces Privacy Lawsuit on Behalf of Millions of Children in UK, Europe
  8. Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold India, Global Launch Tipped as Foldable Phone Spotted on IMEI Database
  9. Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Colour Variant Launched in India, Realme X7 Max Teased
  10. Acer Spin 7 Refreshed With 5G Connectivity, 14-Inch Touchscreen Display, Multi-Day Battery in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com