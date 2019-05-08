Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Available With Up to Rs. 14,000 Cashback via Paytm

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Available With Up to Rs. 14,000 Cashback via Paytm

Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB model effective price goes down to Rs. 70,900 after cashback deduction.

Updated: 8 May 2019 18:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 series listed with offers on Paytm

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB variant offered with Rs. 11,000 cashback
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e offered with Rs. 9,000 cashback
  • Premium Samsung Galaxy S10+ offered with Rs. 6,000 cashback

Paytm is hosting a Samsung Super Sale wherein it is effectively offering up to Rs. 14,000 cashback on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S10 series of phones. In addition to the cashback, Paytm is also offering no-cost EMI options and exchange offers as well. As is the case with most purchases on the e-commerce portal, the cashback will be credited into your Paytm account. Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB variant offers Rs. 14,000 cashback, while the Samsung Galaxy S10e offers Rs. 9,000 cashback.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S10, Paytm is offering the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage option for Rs. 84,900, and it is additionally offering Rs. 14,000 cashback if the user applies the promocode MOBSAM14K before checkout. This effectively makes the Galaxy S10 variant available at Rs. 70,900 on Paytm. The 128GB variant priced at Rs. 66,900 is entitled for a cashback of Rs. 11,000. The user must use the promocode MOBSAM11K before checkout to avail this offer. The effectively price after applying this offer will be at Rs. 55,900.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e purchase will fetch users Rs. 9,000 cashback, effectively bringing the price down to Rs. 46,900 from its original price of Rs. 55,900. The most premium Samsung Galaxy S10+ is offering Rs. 6,000 cashback on the 128GB and 256GB variants. The cashback will bring the price down to Rs. 67,900 for the 128GB model, and Rs. 85,900 for the 512GB storage option. The original price of the two variants is Rs. 73,900 and Rs. 91,900 respectively.

Last year's flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is also being offered with Rs. 6,000 cashback. The 128GB model price will effectively reduce to Rs. 61,900 after cashback is deducted, and the 512GB model price will reduce to Rs. 71,900. The original price of the two models is Rs. 67,900 and Rs. 77,900 respectively.

Various other Samsung phones are also listed in the Samsung Super Sale with cashabacks, and all of them can be viewed on the Paytm website.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 review
Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10e review
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Paytm, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Available With Up to Rs. 14,000 Cashback via Paytm
