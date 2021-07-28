Technology News
Samsung One UI 4.0 stable version may release by December this year.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 July 2021 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung One UI 4.0 is expected to see a major redesign over One UI 3.0

Highlights
  • Samsung One UI 4.0 may get new icons and colour scheme
  • It is expected to adapt Android 12 Material You UI
  • Samsung One UI 4.0 may also bring update to Samsung Knox

Samsung One UI 4.0 beta, that will be based on the upcoming Android 12, has been announced, as per a tipster. The announcement is said to have been made by one of Samsung's community managers, who also posted a banner inviting the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra to sign up for the beta programme. Meanwhile, a tipster has claimed that the South Korean tech giant could start rolling out the beta for the Galaxy S21 series in August and the stable version may be rolled out in November or latest by December.

The banner posted (login required) by a community manager at Samsung — first spotted by tipster Ice Universe — clearly mentions “Galaxy S21 series One UI 4 beta is coming soon.” Samsung has asked for participation from the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra owners in South Korea. The Samsung One UI 4.0 beta programme is open to all those who have SIM-free (unlocked) phones as well as those who bought them from carriers. The poster, however, hasn't mentioned any particular timeline of the beta and stable version roll out.

Meanwhile, another tipster who goes by the name Chun (@chunvn8888) tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones will get the first beta rollout in August, and the stable version is expected to roll out in November or it could delay until the second week of December, depending upon the issues uncovered. Chun also listed out some changes that Samsung smartphone users may be able to see in Samsung One UI 4.0.

The tipster claims that Samsung One UI 4.0 will be a big makeover from the Samsung One UI 3.0. As per the tipster, there will be changes to icons, colours scheme, and Samsung may adapt Android 12 Material You UI in some cases. The update is also expected to bring better optimisation with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888/ Exynos 2100 SoCs. We may also see minor updates in Knox — Samsung's security framework, and a makeover of Samsung Notes app “since a lot of devices support S-Pen now.”

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lacks curved-edge QHD+ display
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Samsung One UI 4.0 Beta Based on Android 12 Reportedly Announced, August Release Tipped for Galaxy S21 Series
