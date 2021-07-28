Samsung One UI 4.0 beta, that will be based on the upcoming Android 12, has been announced, as per a tipster. The announcement is said to have been made by one of Samsung's community managers, who also posted a banner inviting the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra to sign up for the beta programme. Meanwhile, a tipster has claimed that the South Korean tech giant could start rolling out the beta for the Galaxy S21 series in August and the stable version may be rolled out in November or latest by December.

The banner posted (login required) by a community manager at Samsung — first spotted by tipster Ice Universe — clearly mentions “Galaxy S21 series One UI 4 beta is coming soon.” Samsung has asked for participation from the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra owners in South Korea. The Samsung One UI 4.0 beta programme is open to all those who have SIM-free (unlocked) phones as well as those who bought them from carriers. The poster, however, hasn't mentioned any particular timeline of the beta and stable version roll out.

Meanwhile, another tipster who goes by the name Chun (@chunvn8888) tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones will get the first beta rollout in August, and the stable version is expected to roll out in November or it could delay until the second week of December, depending upon the issues uncovered. Chun also listed out some changes that Samsung smartphone users may be able to see in Samsung One UI 4.0.

The tipster claims that Samsung One UI 4.0 will be a big makeover from the Samsung One UI 3.0. As per the tipster, there will be changes to icons, colours scheme, and Samsung may adapt Android 12 Material You UI in some cases. The update is also expected to bring better optimisation with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888/ Exynos 2100 SoCs. We may also see minor updates in Knox — Samsung's security framework, and a makeover of Samsung Notes app “since a lot of devices support S-Pen now.”