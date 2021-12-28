Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Android 12 Update Rollout Resumes: Report

Samsung earlier suspended Android 12 rollout after many users reported issues with the update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 December 2021 13:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Android 12 Update Rollout Resumes: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series users reported compatibility issues with Google Play

Highlights
  • Samsung collaborated with Google to fix issues with Google Play
  • The update is bundled with December 2021 Android security patch
  • Samsung's latest One UI 4 update is reportedly rolling out globally

Samsung has reportedly resumed rolling out the stable version of the Android 12-based One UI 4 update. The update was recently paused when many users reported issues regarding compatibility with Google Play. The One UI 4 update was rolled out for Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones. Samsung has also mentioned that it has collaborated with Google in order to eliminate the issues faced by users. The update for the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy smartphones is now said to be rolling out globally.

As per a report by XDA Developers, Samsung is finally resuming the rollout of the stable version of Android 12-based One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. As mentioned earlier, Samsung said (via a moderator on its forum) that it has collaborated with Google to resolve the compatibility issues between its One UI 4 update and Google Play.

The firmware version for the Galaxy S21 series' One UI 4 update is G99xBXXS3BULC and G99xNKSS3BULC for the global and South Korean markets, respectively, as per the report. Galaxy Z Fold 3's firmware version is said to be F926xxxS1BUL6, while Galaxy Z Flip 3's firmware version is said to be F711xxxS2BUL6. Bundled with the update, the smartphones are reportedly getting the December 2021 Android security patch.

The revised over-the-air (OTA) update for the Samsung Galaxy smartphones should arrive automatically. However, keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Issues with the Android 12-based One UI 4 update for Samsung Galaxy S21 series were reported last week where users experienced compatibility issues related to Google Play. At the time, the South Korean tech giant did not comment on the reported issues in the update. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 users reported issues like slow performance, applications not working, screen flickering, poor audio quality, and more earlier this month.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy, One UI, One UI 4, Android, Android 12, December 2021 Android Security Patch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Tecno Spark 8 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed for December 29; Will Feature MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

