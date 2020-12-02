Technology News
loading

Samsung One UI 3.0 Update Schedule Announced for Smartphones in Egypt

Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be the first to get Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update starting this month.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 December 2020 17:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung One UI 3.0 Update Schedule Announced for Smartphones in Egypt

One UI 3.0 beta is available on Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Highlights
  • One UI 3.0 stable update timeline shared by Samsung
  • The timeline may not be accurate for non-Egyptian regions
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series will receive the update first

Samsung has shared a timeline for when it will release stable One UI 3.0 update for most of its phones. The schedule is for Egypt so the timing may not be as precise for other regions. The Galaxy S20 series will be among the first to get the update and as per the schedule, it should happen sometime this month. Samsung's foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will receive One UI 3.0 in January next year.

The One UI 3.0 update schedule for Egypt has been shared on the Samsung community forum and it shows that Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be updated to the latest UI this month. In January next year, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, and Galaxy Note 10 series (except the Galaxy Note 10 Lite) will get the update. Then, in February, the original Samsung Galaxy Fold will be updated to One UI 3.0.

Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy A51, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will receive the update in March 2021. April 2021 will bring One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy M51. By end of May 2021, Samsung Galaxy A70, Galaxy A80, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A21s, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite should get the update.

In June 2021, One UI update will come to Samsung Galaxy Tab A, Galaxy A01 Core, Galaxy A01, Galaxy A11, and Galaxy M11. After these phones, Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy Tab S5e will be updated in July 2021. In August 2021, the Samsung Galaxy A10 series, Galaxy A20 series, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A 10.1, and Galaxy Tab Active Pro will be updated to One UI 3.0.

Lastly, the 2019 model of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be updated in September 2021.

One UI 3.0 is based on Android 11 and Samsung has been testing the latest UI in beta on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 3 0, Samsung Galaxy S20 Series
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone Vulnerability Could Have Let Attackers Gain Complete Control Over Wi-Fi: All the Details

Related Stories

Samsung One UI 3.0 Update Schedule Announced for Smartphones in Egypt
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  2. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  3. Everything You Need to Know About Cyberpunk 2077
  4. Nokia C3 Price in India Slashed: What You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged CAD Renders Show Dimensions, Pricing Tipped
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch on December 10
  8. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  9. Samsung Said to Discontinue High-End Galaxy Note Smartphones
  10. Realme ‘Race’, Oppo Find X3, and Other Phones Based on Snapdragon 888 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. FAU-G Pre-Registrations on Google Play Cross 1 Million in 3 Days, Announces Developer
  2. Google Maps Getting ‘Ride Services’ Menu Entry to Provide Accurate Ride-Sharing Fares: Report
  3. Sennheiser HD 560S Headphones Launched in India, Aimed at Analytical Listening Sessions
  4. Snapdragon 888: Realme ‘Race’, Red Magic 6, Oppo Find X3, and Other Upcoming Phones Based on the New SoC From Qualcomm
  5. ZTE Blade V2021 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Spotify 2020 Wrapped Offers Insights on Your Listening Habits for the Year
  7. iPhone 12 Series Users Are Complaining About Frequent Signal Drop Issue on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile
  8. Samsung One UI 3.0 Update Schedule Announced for Smartphones in Egypt
  9. iPhone Vulnerability Could Have Let Attackers Gain Complete Control Over Wi-Fi: All the Details
  10. Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode Gets Dedicated Android App, to Help Translate Spoken, Written Sentences
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com