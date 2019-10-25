Technology News
  Samsung One UI 2.0 Beta Program for Galaxy S10 Series Now Live in India, Brings Android 10 Along With Other Custom Changes

Samsung One UI 2.0 Beta Program for Galaxy S10 Series Now Live in India, Brings Android 10 Along With Other Custom Changes

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e users can participate in One UI 2.0 Beta Program through the Samsung Members app.

By | Updated: 25 October 2019 13:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10-series users can experience Android 10 by participating in One UI 2.0 Beta Program

Highlights
  • Samsung Members app shows a notice to enrol
  • Users are recommended to back up their data
  • The update brings November 2019 Android security patch

One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series has been kicked off in India. This means that users in India carrying the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e can now experience the latest One UI along with all the great features of Android 10. Alongside its launch in India, the One UI 2.0 Beta Program has also reportedly been live in France and Poland. Samsung announced the beta programme earlier this month. It is designed to test One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 ahead of its public release for the Samsung Galaxy S10 models.

To participate in the One UI 2.0 Beta Program, the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e users need to enrol through the Samsung Members app. A notice is available on the Samsung Members app to let users quickly register for the Beta Program. Moreover, the latest update will be available for download as an over-the-air (OTA) package once enrolled in the programme.

one ui 2 0 beta program android 10 samsung galaxy s10 india screenshot gadgets 360 Samsung One UI 2.0 Android 10

Samsung Members app shows a notice to register for the One UI 2.0 Beta Program in India

 

Users need to visit the Settings > Software update > Download and install to check for the latest update. It is recommended to back up personal data before proceeding for the installation process. Also, the update is expected to include some bugs since it's currently available in the beta stage.

As SamMobile reports, the One UI 2.0 beta based on Android 10 brings the November 2019 Android security patch to the Galaxy S10 phones in India. The update is weight at around 2GB. Specifically on the Galaxy S10+, it reportedly brings firmware version G975FXXU3ZSJF, while the update carries firmware version G970FXXU3ZSJF on the Galaxy S10e.

While announcing the One UI 2.0 Beta Program earlier this month, Samsung confirmed that the new One UI beta version would debut along with Android 10. The new custom skin also includes an enhanced Dark mode and a Smart Lock screen with automatic adjustments to clour and format of the clock and notifications to show the text and icons clearly. Additionally, there are wellness-focussed features such as a Focus mode and an intuitive Device care menu.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and compact
  • Very good cameras
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under heavy load
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820 SoC
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4100mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well-built
  • Powerful CPU
  • Very good cameras
  • Good value
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Runs warm intermittently
  • Power button is a bit out of reach
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10e review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3100mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Further reading: One UI 2.0 Beta Program, Android 10, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung, One UI
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
