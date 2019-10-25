One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series has been kicked off in India. This means that users in India carrying the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e can now experience the latest One UI along with all the great features of Android 10. Alongside its launch in India, the One UI 2.0 Beta Program has also reportedly been live in France and Poland. Samsung announced the beta programme earlier this month. It is designed to test One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 ahead of its public release for the Samsung Galaxy S10 models.

To participate in the One UI 2.0 Beta Program, the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e users need to enrol through the Samsung Members app. A notice is available on the Samsung Members app to let users quickly register for the Beta Program. Moreover, the latest update will be available for download as an over-the-air (OTA) package once enrolled in the programme.

Samsung Members app shows a notice to register for the One UI 2.0 Beta Program in India

Users need to visit the Settings > Software update > Download and install to check for the latest update. It is recommended to back up personal data before proceeding for the installation process. Also, the update is expected to include some bugs since it's currently available in the beta stage.

As SamMobile reports, the One UI 2.0 beta based on Android 10 brings the November 2019 Android security patch to the Galaxy S10 phones in India. The update is weight at around 2GB. Specifically on the Galaxy S10+, it reportedly brings firmware version G975FXXU3ZSJF, while the update carries firmware version G970FXXU3ZSJF on the Galaxy S10e.

While announcing the One UI 2.0 Beta Program earlier this month, Samsung confirmed that the new One UI beta version would debut along with Android 10. The new custom skin also includes an enhanced Dark mode and a Smart Lock screen with automatic adjustments to clour and format of the clock and notifications to show the text and icons clearly. Additionally, there are wellness-focussed features such as a Focus mode and an intuitive Device care menu.