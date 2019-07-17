Samsung will reportedly roll out One UI 2.0 with the release of Android Q for its Galaxy smartphones later this year, while the Galaxy S11 will debut with the newer One UI 2.1 next year. One UI interface was first introduced last year when Samsung started rolling it out as a firmware update with Android 9.0 Pie, beginning with the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9 smartphones. And since then, One UI has garnered a lot of positive feedback from consumers and critics alike.

According to a report by SamMobile, One UI 2.0 will reportedly include all the Digital Wellbeing improvements that Google announced at its annual developer conference earlier this year in May. One of these upcoming improvements is Focus Mode that will allow users to specify which apps they find most distracting so that those apps get silenced when the feature is enabled. Moreover, other core Android Q features will also probably be a part of Samsung's 2.0 version of One UI.

As for when can we expect Samsung to roll out the update, well, our guess is as good as yours. But considering the company's recent track record of updating its Galaxy smartphones across all price segments to Android 9.0 Pie, we can rest assured that One UI based on Android Q should arrive sooner rather than later.

Now one thing to note here is that the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 smartphones are set to be unveiled on August 7, which is earlier than the official rollout of Android Q. So, it is pretty obvious that the new Galaxy Note smartphones will initially run on One UI 1.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie, but we can expect One UI 2.0 to arrive on Note 10 smartphones by Q4 2019. As for the Galaxy S11, it will debut with One UI 2.1 software.