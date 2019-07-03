Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung’s New On Device AI Technology Promises Faster Data Processing, While Using Less Power

Samsung’s New On-Device AI Technology Promises Faster Data Processing, While Using Less Power

The new lightweight algorithm runs eight times faster than existing tech, while using fewer transistors

By | Updated: 3 July 2019 14:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung’s New On-Device AI Technology Promises Faster Data Processing, While Using Less Power

Samsung’s new AI tech could debut first in its next flagship SoC

Highlights
  • The new tech aims at speeding up on-device AI computation
  • In the process, it also uses a lot less power
  • Samsung say it will be used in more than just phones in the future

In tech products, it's getting harder for manufacturers to distinguish themselves with just hardware alone but with software, there's still massive potential when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning. Google has been relying on this with its Pixel devices for post-processing photos from the smartphones' cameras. However, doing on-device AI processing can be a resource intensive affair, which is where dedicated chips such as Neural Processing Units or NPUs, come into play. Now, Samsung Electronics has announced a new lightweight algorithm for on-device AI processing, which claims to be four times lighter and eight times faster than existing algorithms, which also consumes lesser power.

Members of the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) made the announcement at a recent computer vision conference. The new technology claims to be able to perform computations around eight times faster than existing 32-bit deep learning data for servers. It uses a Quantization Interval Learning technique to re-organise data into smaller bit sizes, while still maintaining the same accuracy as traditional They found that when data of a deep learning computation was presented in bit groups smaller than 4-bits, advanced computations were possible in parallel with the usual workflow, thereby enabling same results as existing processes while using 1/40 to 1/120 fewer transistors on the NPU chip.

Samsung AI new tech ndtv samsung

Samsung's new on-device AI tech looks promising
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

Samsung introduced its own proprietary NPU in the Exynos 9 9820 SoC, which is featured in the company's Galaxy S10 series, for processing AI computations. The blog post states that the Samsung Electronics plans to use this new technology not only in mobile SoCs but also to memory and sensor solutions in the near future.

“Ultimately, in the future we will live in a world where all devices and sensor-based technologies are powered by AI,” noted Chang-Kyu Choi, Vice President and head of Computer Vision Lab of SAIT. “Samsung's On-Device AI technologies are lower-power, higher-speed solutions for deep learning that will pave the way to this future. They are set to expand the memory, processor and sensor market, as well as other next-generation system semiconductor markets,” he added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, AI, Deep learning, NPU
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
iOS 13 Beta 3 Suggests New Wired iPhone Data Transfer Method Is in the Works
Apex Legends Introduces Ranked Leagues, Brings Tier-Based Progression, Series Rewards, Penalties, and More
Samsung’s New On-Device AI Technology Promises Faster Data Processing, While Using Less Power
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets a 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Option in India
  2. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Starts Crowdfunding Its 'Mi Truck Builder' Toy in India
  4. Realme X to Launch in India on July 15, Company Confirms
  5. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  6. Shinco SO50AS-E50 49-Inch Full-HD Smart LED TV Launched in India
  7. Vivo iQoo Neo Gaming Phone With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 8GB RAM Unveiled
  8. Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  9. OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Update Brings June Security Patch and More
  10. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get June Security Update, Screen Recording Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.