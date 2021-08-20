Samsung Now is a new live online shopping platform introduced to Samsung India website for the live pre-book event of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Korean tech giant shared the development on its newsroom website stating that customers interested in the new foldable smartphones will be able to live-pre book them on August 23. Additionally, screen repair costs for the two foldables will be reportedly very expensive and both phones have received poor reparability scores.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 were launched in India earlier this week and will go on sale from September 10. Samsung is now allowing interested shoppers to pre-book the foldables on August 23 from 6pm through a live pre-book event called ‘Samsung Now.' Those who pre-book the phones during this event will get early delivery and exclusive limited period offers which include free Galaxy SmartTag, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Cover with S Pen, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Silicon Cover with Ring.

The offers during the live pre-book event are in addition to the offers announced at the time of launch. These pre-order offers for Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 include an upgrade voucher of up to Rs. 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs. 7,000 when using credit and debit card. Shoppers will be eligible for free one-year Samsung Care+ accidental damage protection on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 (worth Rs. 7,999) and or Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Rs. 4,799). Those who have already pre-reserved either of the phones are eligible for a free Galaxy SmartTag as well.

Samsung has also reportedly shared the repair costs for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. A report by The Verge cites Samsung and states that repairing the interior folding screen will cost $479 (roughly Rs. 35,600) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and $369 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The external display repair will cost $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) and $99 (roughly Rs. 7,400) respectively.

The two foldable phones underwent a teardown as well on PBK reviews, a YouTube channel that does teardowns and dissembles, and gives them a reparability score. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 got a reparability score of 2 on 10 while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 got a score of 4 on 10. Given how complex and intricate the two foldable phones are, these reparability scores aren't really surprising.