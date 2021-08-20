Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform Unveiled; Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 Displays Expensive to Repair

Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform Unveiled; Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 Displays Expensive to Repair

Samsung Now will bring additional offers for shoppers who pre-book during the live event.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 August 2021 18:31 IST
Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform Unveiled; Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 Displays Expensive to Repair

Photo Credit: YouTube/ PBKreviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is quite difficult to repair

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 to go on sale from September 10
  • Samsung Now event will bring additional offers for those who pre-order
  • Samsung will host a live pre-booking event for foldables on August 23

Samsung Now is a new live online shopping platform introduced to Samsung India website for the live pre-book event of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Korean tech giant shared the development on its newsroom website stating that customers interested in the new foldable smartphones will be able to live-pre book them on August 23. Additionally, screen repair costs for the two foldables will be reportedly very expensive and both phones have received poor reparability scores.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 were launched in India earlier this week and will go on sale from September 10. Samsung is now allowing interested shoppers to pre-book the foldables on August 23 from 6pm through a live pre-book event called ‘Samsung Now.' Those who pre-book the phones during this event will get early delivery and exclusive limited period offers which include free Galaxy SmartTag, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Cover with S Pen, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Silicon Cover with Ring.

The offers during the live pre-book event are in addition to the offers announced at the time of launch. These pre-order offers for Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 include an upgrade voucher of up to Rs. 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs. 7,000 when using credit and debit card. Shoppers will be eligible for free one-year Samsung Care+ accidental damage protection on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 (worth Rs. 7,999) and or Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Rs. 4,799). Those who have already pre-reserved either of the phones are eligible for a free Galaxy SmartTag as well.

Samsung has also reportedly shared the repair costs for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. A report by The Verge cites Samsung and states that repairing the interior folding screen will cost $479 (roughly Rs. 35,600) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and $369 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The external display repair will cost $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) and $99 (roughly Rs. 7,400) respectively.

The two foldable phones underwent a teardown as well on PBK reviews, a YouTube channel that does teardowns and dissembles, and gives them a reparability score. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 got a reparability score of 2 on 10 while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 got a score of 4 on 10. Given how complex and intricate the two foldable phones are, these reparability scores aren't really surprising.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Now, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 teardown, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 teardown
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google, Amazon, Microsoft Deemed Too Big to Fail by Bank Regulators; Causes Worry

Related Stories

Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform Unveiled; Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 Displays Expensive to Repair
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  2. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  3. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  4. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event
  5. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G Complete Specifications Tipped
  6. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  7. Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Date, India Price, Trailer Revealed
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon
  9. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India Launch on August 25, Specifications Revealed
  10. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone, Android Models
#Latest Stories
  1. FlickType iPhone Keyboard for the Blind Shutting Down, Developer Shares Highly Charged Twitter Thread
  2. Binance Tightens Anti-Money Laundering Checks After Regulatory Pressure
  3. Amazon Prime Video Now Lets You Change Profile Photo to Characters From Movies, Series: How to Change
  4. Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform Unveiled; Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 Displays Expensive to Repair
  5. Google, Amazon, Microsoft Deemed Too Big to Fail by Bank Regulators; Causes Worry
  6. Intel Plans to Source Chip Subcomponents From External Factories, Details TSMC Partnerships
  7. Redmi 10 Prime Teased by Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, Could Launch Soon
  8. Nvidia Says Talks on $40-Billion Arm Deal Taking Longer Than Expected
  9. Realme C21Y India Launch Date Set for August 23: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Apple Delays Office Return to at Least January Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Internal Memo Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com