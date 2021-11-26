Samsung Galaxy Note series has reportedly been killed off by the South Korean tech giant. The Galaxy Note series was earlier speculated to launch a new model in 2022, but as per the report, it may not happen. Samsung may integrate the functionality of the Galaxy Note series with either the upcoming Galaxy S or Galaxy Z series flagship smartphones. Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 already get the S Pen as an accessory. Samsung produced around 3.2 million units of the Galaxy Note 20 this year. The original Galaxy Note was released back in 2011, with a 5.3-inch display.

As per a report by Etnews, Samsung will not renew the Galaxy Note series, as opposed to an earlier report that said the company had plans to re-launch the flagship series in 2022. However, the new report suggests that Samsung may integrate the S Pen stylus to the top variant — Ultra — of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also said to have a dedicated slot for the S Pen stylus, unlike its predecessor — Galaxy S21 Ultra (review) — that only had support for the stylus but no dedicated slot.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung began giving the Galaxy Note experience to its users through the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (review) by adding support for the S Pen stylus. The report suggests that the Galaxy Note series has been confirmed to be excluded from the 2022 annual smartphone production plan.

The report also mentions that the decision to stop producing the Galaxy Note series could have been caused in part by the decision to increase the production of Samsung's foldable smartphones. Samsung shipped nearly 12.7 million units of the Galaxy Note series in 2019, 9.7 million units in 2020, and produced 3.2 million units in 2021. The report states that Samsung's shipments target in 2022 for the Galaxy Z foldable series is nearly 13 million units, exceeding that of the Galaxy Note series.