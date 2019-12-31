Technology News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Receiving Stable Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0, Limited to Beta Users Right Now

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Receiving Stable Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0, Limited to Beta Users Right Now

The stable Android 10 update is available only for Galaxy Note 9 users who participated in One UI 2.0 beta testing.

By | Updated: 31 December 2019 18:23 IST
Stable android 10 update for Galaxy Note 9 non-beta users will roll out next month

  • Galaxy Note 9 users participating in beta tests have received the update
  • The stable Android 10 update for the phone is only around 100MB in size
  • The changelog doesn’t mention the arrival of any new features

Samsung has begun the rollout of stable Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 9 users. But there's a catch. The Android 10 update for the Galaxy Note 9 is only limited to users who participated in the beta testing programme. The stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy Note 9 brings One UI 2.0 with a cleaner design, but the update itself doesn't add any new features aside from bringing the December Android security patch. As for Galaxy Note 9 users who didn't participate in the beta testing process, they will get the update in January.

We have come across multiple reports of users receiving the official Android 10 update for their Galaxy Note 9 on the Samsung community forum. The OTA update is just around 100MB in size, possibly because all the features that are set to arrive with the stable Android 10 update have already been seeded via beta updates. The update has the build number N960FXXU4DSLB / N960FOXM4DSLA / N960FXXU4DSLA, and also carries the December Android security patch. The patch notes mention that following the update, users will no longer receive any new beta update for the Galaxy Note 9, and will only get stable updates hereafter.

Moreover, all beta feedback will be stopped as well. Interestingly, there is no mention of any bug fixes or system stability enhancements, suggesting that the fifth One UI 2.0 beta update was devoid of any major issues. As mentioned above, the update brings the final build of One UI 2.0, which packs a host of aesthetic and functional changes compared to One UI based on Android Pie. For Galaxy Note 9 users in India, Samsung has promised to roll out the stable Android 10 update in January.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

  • Excellent battery life
  • Versatile S Pen
  • Good display and sound quality
  • Very good cameras
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Screen reflections are unavoidable
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 9, One UI 2, Android 10, Samsung
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
