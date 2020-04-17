Samsung Working on One UI 2.1 Update for Galaxy Note 9

Samsung is bringing the One UI 2.1, based on Android 10, to its Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. The information was revealed in a post made by a moderator in the Samsung South Korean community forum. The moderator was answering a query by a user who wanted to know whether the new version of the skin would be available for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or not. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched back in 2018 with Android Oreo and has since received Android 9 Pie and Android 10 updates.

The post on Samsung community forum says that Galaxy Note 9 is being tested with One UI 2.1. The company is checking what features can be added with One UI 2.1 to the phone. The moderator has said that adding new features to the phone through the One UI version update is taking time as it might affect the performance and stability of the phone. The company is deciding what all can be added with One UI 2.1.

As per the post, the company is reviewing carefully to bring out a concrete update that is why the whole process is taking some time. We can hope for the update to roll out in the weeks to come. One UI 2.1 runs on Samsung's front line models like the Galaxy Note 10 series and Galaxy S10 series.

According to a March report, Samsung had decided to bring the One UI 2.1 update to many of its smartphones including Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S9.

The One UI 2.1 update has got a few changes that it brings with itself. The update brought by Samsung comes with Screen Zoom options and Samsung Quick Share. It also allows users to experience 120Hz refresh rate on phones including Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, and the Galaxy Note 10+. However, this feature won't be available on Galaxy Note 9 due to lack of compatible hardware.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched in August 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo with the Samsung Experience UX on top. It currently runs Android 10 on One UI 2.0.