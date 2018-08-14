The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be launched in India on August 22, according to an IANS report citing industry sources. This will peg the Galaxy Note 9 India launch alongside the global release, which is not a surprise considering India’s importance to Samsung. The new smartphone is presently up for pre-orders in the country; the pre-orders end on August 21. It will also be available on EMI via Airtel. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was unveiled globally last week and has a 6.4-inch QHD+ Infinity Display, the biggest yet for a Galaxy Note device. It comes with a new S Pen with more functionalities thanks to Bluetooth LE, as well as a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts at Rs. 67,900 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The model with 8GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage costs Rs. 84,900 in the country. Pre-bookings can be done both online and offline, and the entire sum needs to be paid in one go. Alternatively, buyers can opt for no-cost EMIs on credit cards and Bajaj FinServ cards. Online pre-bookings can be done on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Samsung Mobile Store.

Coming to the launch offers on the Samsung Mobile Store, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be available with cashback of Rs. 6,000 on transactions made using HDFC Bank cards. Buyers will also get the Gear Sport worth Rs. 22,900 for Rs. 4,999 on pre-ordering the new handset. It will also come with exchange discount of up to Rs. 6,000 on Samsung Shop.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Amazon lists the same offers, including no-cost EMIs from Bajaj FinServ, along with exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,850. Flipkart lists the same offers as Samsung as well, and also adds no-cost EMIs and up to Rs. 15,950 off on exchange.

Airtel is offering the handset with downpayment of Rs. 7,999 and 24 EMIs of Rs. 2,999. Along with the device, buyers will get 100GB data per month (with rollover), bundled local and STD calls, free national roaming calls, Airtel Secure device protection, Amazon Prime membership for a year, as well as access to Wynk Music and Airtel TV. However, only the 128GB storage and 6GB RAM variant of the handset is available under Airtel's EMI plan. Buyers can pre-order the handset on Airtel's official website.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 dual SIM variant will be launched in India, running on Android 8.1 Oreo along with Samsung Experience UX on top. It will feature a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel, making it the biggest display yet in the Galaxy Note series. Under the hood, the India variant of the handset packs the Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. In terms of storage, the Galaxy Note 9 has 128GB and 512GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Galaxy Note 9 has a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. Both sensors are powered by dual OIS (optical image stabilisation) and support features such as 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor backed by an f/1.7 aperture, autofocus lens. There is a scene optimiser with 20 scene types. Also, the handset has features such as flaw detection that can detect the blinking of eye, lens smudge, and backlight to improve images. Further, there are HDR and live focus modes and an AR Emoji feature that first arrived on the Galaxy S9 models earlier this year.

There are several connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 18), dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, ANT+, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, Iris sensor, and a pressure sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor that sits below the rear camera setup.

Samsung has given a 4000mAh battery on the Galaxy Note 9 that supports fast charging and is compatible with wired and wireless charging technologies. The battery pack is notably 21 percent bigger in capacity than what was available on the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung has also embedded street speaker tuned by AKG and an enhanced security offering through Samsung Knox and biometrics. On the dimensions front, the Galaxy Note 9 measures 161.9x76.4x8.8mm and weighs 201 grams. The Bluetooth-enabled S Pen measures 5.7x4.35x106.37mm and weighs 3.1 grams. Besides, both the Galaxy Note 9 and its S Pen are IP68 rated.