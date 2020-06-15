Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Colour Options Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series along with Galaxy Fold 2 is speculated to launch on August 5.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 15 June 2020 14:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Colour Options Tipped

Photo Credit: Pigtou

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is tipped to come in four colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will reportedly have two colour options
  • Galaxy BudsX is said to come in three colour options
  • Galaxy Note 20 series is said to launch on August 5

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time; however, the South Korean tech giant is yet to confirm its development. A tipster is now suggesting that Galaxy Note 20+ smartphones will be offered in four colour options without tipping any other details, including the pricing or specifications. It is also indicated that the 5G variant of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, rumoured to launch along with Galaxy Note 20, will come in two colour options. The colour options for Samsung's bean-shaped Galaxy BudsX have also been leaked. Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will launch in August.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, the Samsung Note 20 series will come in Black, Copper, White/Grey, and Mint Green colour options. In the same tweet, Prosser has added that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will launch in Black and White colour options. In another tweet, tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G may have a Copper colour variant as well. The tipster has added that Samsung's expected bean-shaped Galaxy BudsX will carry Black, Copper, and White colour options.

A report has also indicated that the Galaxy Note 20 series and the next-generation Galaxy Fold 2 may launch on August 5 via an online event.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is reported to include three models – Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. All the three models are expected to see differences in cameras and battery.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is rumoured to be priced between $1,880 and $1,895 (roughly Rs. 1,44,000), and its shipping is reported to begin in September.

There's no word on the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G variant, though it is tipped that the phone will be made available only in limited markets. Currently, the 256GB storage variant of Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs. 1,15,999 in India. The phone comes in Mirror Black, Mirror Gold, and Mirror Purple colour options.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
US to Unveil Voluntary Self-Driving Testing Data-Sharing Effort

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Colour Options Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Veriton N Series PCs Have an Ultra-Compact Form Factor
  2. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Tipped, May Launch With OnePlus 8T Series
  3. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  5. Jio SecureID in the Works as a Single Sign-in and Authentication System
  6. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  7. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi 27-inch Gaming Monitor With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. Infinix Hot 9 Review
  10. Microsoft Teams Users Can Now Add Custom Background During Video Call
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Teams Adds Custom Background Effects During Video Call, Other New Features
  2. West Bengal Introduces Software to Keep Track of Staff Working From Home
  3. WhatsApp Launches Digital Payments for Users in Brazil
  4. PlayStation 5 Will Have a 'More Subtle Than Flashy' Redesigned Interface, Says VP of UX Design
  5. NetEase, Warner Bros to Develop ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War’ Game
  6. Samsung Galaxy S9 Series Gets One UI 2.1 Update With June 2020 Security Patch
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile Will Get Gulag Map in Late June, Game Developers Reveal
  8. Xiaomi 27-inch Gaming Monitor With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. EU Border App for Tourists Helps Plan in Age of Virus
  10. Nokia to Deliver Around 10 Percent of China Unicom's 5G Core Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com