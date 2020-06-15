Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Colour Options Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time; however, the South Korean tech giant is yet to confirm its development. A tipster is now suggesting that Galaxy Note 20+ smartphones will be offered in four colour options without tipping any other details, including the pricing or specifications. It is also indicated that the 5G variant of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, rumoured to launch along with Galaxy Note 20, will come in two colour options. The colour options for Samsung's bean-shaped Galaxy BudsX have also been leaked. Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will launch in August.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, the Samsung Note 20 series will come in Black, Copper, White/Grey, and Mint Green colour options. In the same tweet, Prosser has added that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will launch in Black and White colour options. In another tweet, tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G may have a Copper colour variant as well. The tipster has added that Samsung's expected bean-shaped Galaxy BudsX will carry Black, Copper, and White colour options.

A report has also indicated that the Galaxy Note 20 series and the next-generation Galaxy Fold 2 may launch on August 5 via an online event.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is reported to include three models – Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. All the three models are expected to see differences in cameras and battery.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is rumoured to be priced between $1,880 and $1,895 (roughly Rs. 1,44,000), and its shipping is reported to begin in September.

There's no word on the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G variant, though it is tipped that the phone will be made available only in limited markets. Currently, the 256GB storage variant of Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs. 1,15,999 in India. The phone comes in Mirror Black, Mirror Gold, and Mirror Purple colour options.

