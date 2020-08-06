Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced, Pre-Bookings Open

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India starts at Rs. 77,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 August 2020 13:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 was launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual event on Wednesday

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G pre-bookings open
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G price in India is set at Rs. 1,04,999
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series comes with an Upgrade offer

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G India price details have been officially revealed. Pre-bookings for both the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G are also open in the country. The new developments come just hours after the South Korean giant concluded its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual event, in which it unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 series alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable phone, Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets, Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G price in India, pre-booking details, offers

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in India has been set at Rs. 77,999 for the 4G-only variant with 256GB storage. However, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 1,04,999 for the 256GB storage model. Samsung has started taking pre-bookings for the Galaxy Note 20 series in the country through the Samsung.com site and various offline retail stores.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20 are eligible for a cashback up to Rs. 6,000, whereas the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is available for pre-booking with a cashback of up to Rs. 9,000. Existing Galaxy users are also eligible for an Upgrade offer to get an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 in exchange of their current phone.

Additionally, Samsung has announced that it would offer benefits worth Rs. 7,000 for the customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20, and worth Rs. 10,000 with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. These benefits could be redeemed on the Samsung Shop app on products including the Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, and Galaxy Tabs, among others, the company said in a statement.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on Wednesday.

The India variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colours. Globally, the Galaxy Note 20 will be available in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Green and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic White.

Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G support eSIM by Airtel and Jio, while the service will be enabled by Vodafone Idea at a later stage.

Details about the India release of the Galaxy Note 20 series are yet to be revealed. However, both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will go on sale in select markets globally starting August 21.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Display 6.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
