Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G India release date has been tipped by Amazon. According to the e-commerce site, the new Galaxy Note-series models are set to debut in the country on August 28. The latest development comes just days after Samsung kicked off pre-orders for both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in the country. The smartphones were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event last week - as the successors to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G price in India, availability details

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in India is set at Rs. 77,999 for the 4G-only variant with 256GB storage, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs. 1,04,999 for the 256GB storage model. Both new phones will be available for purchase in the country starting August 28, as per the listings on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series release date has been revealed by Amazon

Meanwhile, Samsung is taking pre-bookings for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G through Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung.com, and various retail stores. Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20 are eligible for a cashback up to Rs. 6,000, whereas the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is available for pre-bookings with a cashback of up to Rs. 9,000. Furthermore, existing Samsung Galaxy users are also eligible for an Upgrade offer to get an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 in exchange of their current phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on Wednesday. Both new models will go on sale in initial markets from August 21.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10 with One UI on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC - depending on the market. There is also 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via microSD card.

Samsung has provided a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary image sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 64-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The phone also has a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Besides, the Galaxy Note 20 packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports a proprietary fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, on the other hand, has a 6.9-inch WQHD (1,440x3,200 pixels) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved-edge display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. It also includes up to 512GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/3.0 lens. Further, there is a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G comes with Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) support that works with preloaded Nearby Share feature to enable an easy-sharing experience with compatible devices. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast wired and wireless charging.

