Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Other Galaxy Flagships to Get Three Years of Android OS Updates

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event brought a lot of new announcements both in terms of hardware and software.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 August 2020 14:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 was launched last year with Android 9 Pie

Highlights
  • Samsung flagship smartphones will get three years of OS updates
  • Samsung shared the development during its Unpacked event
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 will now be upgraded to Android 12 when it releases

Samsung announced during its Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday, August 5, that it will be delivering three years of Android updates for its flagship smartphones. Initially, the company had stated that it would offer two years of updates to its phones, causing outrage among its customers. Now, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and beyond, Samsung flagship owners will get new Android versions for three years after launch. This is limited to the company's smartphones for now and the update situation with its tablets is still unclear.

During the Galaxy Unpacked event livestreamed on August 5, a Samsung executive announced OS updates for up to three generations, or years, with latest features and security patches. At the time of announcement, a barely legible disclaimer on the bottom stated: “Availability of feature and security updates may vary by device and country. Update supported for flagship models from Galaxy S10 (Android 9) or later.” This tells us that Samsung's flagships starting with the Galaxy S10 and beyond will now get three years of Android updates. This comes as great news to all Samsung customers, especially the Galaxy S10 owners who were initially promised only two years of updates. Of course, this applies to the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series as well.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 20 series that includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and its Ultra variant. The Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs. 77,999 in India, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 1,04,999.

Further, the company also unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and all its variants, starting at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,000), the Galaxy Buds Live priced at $169.99 (roughly Rs. 12,700), the Galaxy Tab S7 series starting at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,000), and lastly, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. As of now, the company has not shared pricing and availability for the Indian market for any new product apart from Galaxy Note 20 series.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20
