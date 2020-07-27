Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch is inching closer and in the run-up to it, a number of details about the three rumoured smartphones have popped up on the Internet. The latest set of information suggests that the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will reportedly be available in at least two colours. Further, it is claimed that the Ultra variant will be marketed as a 5G smartphone in India, and all the three phones may be available beginning August 28 in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 colour options in India (expected)

The new development comes via 91Mobiles which, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, reports that the Galaxy Note 20 will be available in green and bronze colours in the country, and the Ultra variant will come in black and bronze colour options. The publication adds that the decision to start deliveries in India may change. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, which is said to include the standard Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, is expected to debut on August 5 along with the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The 91Mobiles report follows a last week's report that had claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might come in Mystic White colour variant. The S Pen will be white in colour to also complement the phone, the report said. It was also claimed that the Galaxy Note 20 and the Ultra variant will come with a 25W charger in the box. The charger is reported to juice up 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series of smartphones are said to be powered by the company's own Exynos 990 mobile platform. The phones in the US and China variants are expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support. The most affordable phone of the lot is expected to carry a full-HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. The other two variants will reportedly feature a Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution.

As per the information available on the Internet, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy Note 20 Plus variant may have a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra variant is expected to come with three image sensor, including an 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13-megapixel periscope-style telephoto camera. There is rumoured to be a laser autofocus sensor onboard as well. The phone may also have a more powerful S Pen.

