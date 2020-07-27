Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Colour Options, India Sale Date Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will be launched on August 5, along with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable phone.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 July 2020 17:01 IST
Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series may include a more powerful S Pen compared to last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is claimed to reach India in black, bronze
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may be launched in white, green, bronze
  • The Galaxy Note 20 series may have a powerful S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch is inching closer and in the run-up to it, a number of details about the three rumoured smartphones have popped up on the Internet. The latest set of information suggests that the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will reportedly be available in at least two colours. Further, it is claimed that the Ultra variant will be marketed as a 5G smartphone in India, and all the three phones may be available beginning August 28 in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 colour options in India (expected)

The new development comes via 91Mobiles which, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, reports that the Galaxy Note 20 will be available in green and bronze colours in the country, and the Ultra variant will come in black and bronze colour options. The publication adds that the decision to start deliveries in India may change. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, which is said to include the standard Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, is expected to debut on August 5 along with the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The 91Mobiles report follows a last week's report that had claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might come in Mystic White colour variant. The S Pen will be white in colour to also complement the phone, the report said. It was also claimed that the Galaxy Note 20 and the Ultra variant will come with a 25W charger in the box. The charger is reported to juice up 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series of smartphones are said to be powered by the company's own Exynos 990 mobile platform. The phones in the US and China variants are expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support. The most affordable phone of the lot is expected to carry a full-HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. The other two variants will reportedly feature a Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution.

As per the information available on the Internet, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy Note 20 Plus variant may have a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra variant is expected to come with three image sensor, including an 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13-megapixel periscope-style telephoto camera. There is rumoured to be a laser autofocus sensor onboard as well. The phone may also have a more powerful S Pen.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Specifications
Comment
 
 

