Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Launch on Schedule Despite Coronavirus Pandemic: Report

Samsung has reportedly started working on the August launch event that will see the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 20 series.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 9 April 2020 17:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G was recently spotted on benchmark website Geekbench

Highlights
  • Samsung is reportedly still factoring in the possibility of an online lau
  • Samsung has said to have started working on the Galaxy Note 20 launch
  • Samsung might launch the Galaxy Fold 2 alongside Galaxy Note 20 phones

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is still reported to be on schedule for an August launch despite the coronavirus pandemic. From launch events to supply chains, tech industry has taken a major hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While most smartphone manufacturers are either delaying launches or relying on online launches, Samsung is still reported to be working on going ahead with its launch event for the Galaxy Note 20 smartphones, reportedly scheduled for August.

According to a report by The Korea Herald, Samsung has already begun preparations for the Galaxy Note 20 launch event, planned for August that might also see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. An insider was quoted in the report as saying that the preparations are underway for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note launch and that there will be no delay. The source, however, said that the possibility of an online event is still being factored in.

The report also said that there are rumours that Samsung could announce the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 gadgets as early as July.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-N986U. The listing hinted that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G might come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with at 8GB of RAM.

Earlier, in February, a patent application hinted at waterfall display being likely used in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series.

